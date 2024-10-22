National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Landlords have "critical" role to play in housing market says news report
Landlords yesterday welcomed a new report calling for action to tackle the rental housing supply crisis.
The report by the Radix Big Tent Housing Commission concludes that it is: “crucial that not only those who are renters of necessity but also those that are renters of choice have the opportunity to live in sustainable, high-quality and safe homes.”
It continues: “Both institutional and private landlords have a critical role in the housing market and should be engaged with on an equal basis to volume housebuilders.”
The call comes as organisations including Zoopla, Rightmove and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors have all warned that the demand for rental housing continues to significantly outpace supply.
The Commission, which until recently had been chaired by the housing expert Dame Kate Barker, has also backed the NRLA’s call for a clear plan to improve the justice system alongside the Renters’ Rights Bill. It calls for “a clear set of standards that tenants and landlords should rightly expect from the justice system and a route map explaining how to achieve them.”
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, yesterday said:
“We warmly welcome today’s report. Renters across the country are struggling due to a chronic shortage of homes to rent to meet demand. They need more choice. As the Commission notes, both institutional and private landlords have a critical role to play in meeting the country’s housing needs.
“The Government should also accept the Commission’s call for a plan to improve the justice system alongside the Renters’ Rights Bill. Ministers have pledged to ensure the courts are ready for the changes in the Bill. Its time for clarity about what ‘ready’ means for the sake of tenants and responsible landlords.”
Notes
- The report published yesterday says:
“Historically, renting has often been perceived as a ‘second-class’ tenure and policies have prioritised ownership at all costs. It is crucial that not only those who are renters of necessity but also those that are renters of choice have the opportunity to live in sustainable, high-quality and safe homes. Both institutional and private landlords have a critical role in the housing market and should be engaged with on an equal basis to volume housebuilders. The spectrum of housing providers has diversified significantly and all providers can make an important contribution to tackling the housing crisis.”
“It is critical to recognise the valuable housing provided by good private landlords as represented by professional bodies with voluntary codes of conduct such as the National Residential Landlord Association (NRLA) and The Property Institute; in the same way that the British Property Federation (BPF) and Association for Rental Living (ARL) represent larger institutional Build to Rent providers offering both traditional (singlefamily) houses for rent, as well as (multifamily) apartment blocks in urban areas.”
It goes on later to say:
“The Commission supports the NRLA in calling for the Government to publish a plan alongside the Renters’ Rights (Reform) Bill which outlines a clear set of standards that tenants and landlords should rightly expect from the justice system and a route map explaining how to achieve them.”
- Data held by Zoopla suggests that there are an average of 21 households chasing every available home for private rent, more than double pre-pandemic levels. See here.
- Rightmove’s latest data puts the figure at 15, nearly double the 8 recorded in 2019. See here.
- Tina Paillet, President of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors has noted: “RICS survey results continue to highlight the pressures on renters, with demand consistently outstripping supply. While the Renter’s Rights Bill aims to improve standards and offer better protections for tenants, we must ensure that these reforms do not discourage responsible landlords from remaining in the market. Most importantly, the planned changes in the private rental sector fall short of tackling the core issue: increasing supply and making housing more affordable for tenants." See here.
- Speaking to LBC Radio on 11th September about the Renters’ Rights Bill, the Housing Minister, Matthew Pennycook MP, said: “We’re working very closely with colleagues in the Ministry of Justice to ensure that the court system is ready at the point that the new system comes into effect.” See here.
