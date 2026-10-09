Landlords respond to Awaab's Law consultation

The NRLA has issued its response to the launch of a consultation on the Government's move to extend Awaab's Law to the private rented sector.

According to the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG), the consultation will, aside from examining how to introduce the Law for private renters, also look into how it can be applied to other forms of accommodation such as temporary accommodation for homeless people and families.

The NRLA's response highlights how crucial it is for the Government to follow through on its ambitions by ensuring regulations are backed up by effective enforcement.

Responding to the launch of the consultation, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:

“The death of Awaab Ishak due to dangerous conditions in a social rented home was an unimaginable tragedy that should never have happened. The law in his name must ensure that no landlord, regardless of sector or size, can expect to get away with letting sub-standard, dangerous housing.

“Today’s consultation rightly recognises that there are important differences between the private and social rented sectors, and for the law to be effective, it must be designed and applied appropriately.

“However, changing the law means nothing unless it is properly enforced without exception or favour, and irrespective of tenure. For too long bad actors across the rental sectors have been able to ignore standards and regulations already in place because the chance of being held to account is too remote to cause concern. This must change.

“Alongside consulting on these measures, the Government needs to deliver on its aspirations and put their words into action. All good landlords are united in the desire to root out those rogue and criminal operators who put tenants at risk and undermine the reputation of the compliant majority. More regulation alone will not achieve that.”

Notes