Landlords respond to Government's energy efficiency plans

The National Residential Landlords Association has raised concerns over the Government’s latest consultation on energy efficiency requirements for private rented homes, which requires all landlords to have a minimum EPC C grade to legally let their properties by 2030. While supporting the drive for greener housing, the NRLA emphasizes that achieving these targets requires a clear and practical strategy.

Responding to publication of the Government’s consultation on the energy efficiency of private rented housing, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:

“We all want to see rented homes as energy efficient as possible, but that will require a realistic plan to achieve this.

“The chronic shortage of tradespeople to carry out energy efficiency works needs to be addressed, alongside a targeted financial package to support investments in the work required as called for by the Committee on Fuel Poverty and Citizens Advice.

“Importantly a realistic timetable is needed if the 2.5 million private rented homes, which will not currently meet the Government’s proposed standards, are to be improved.”

Notes: