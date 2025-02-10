National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
Landlords respond to Government's energy efficiency plans
The National Residential Landlords Association has raised concerns over the government’s latest consultation on energy efficiency requirements for private rented homes, which requires all landlords to have a minimum EPC C grade to legally let their properties by 2030. While supporting the drive for greener housing, the NRLA emphasizes that achieving these targets requires a clear and practical strategy.
Responding to publication of the Government’s consultation on the energy efficiency of private rented housing, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, recently said:
“We all want to see rented homes as energy efficient as possible, but that will require a realistic plan to achieve this.
“The chronic shortage of tradespeople to carry out energy efficiency works needs to be addressed, alongside a targeted financial package to support investments in the work required as called for by the Committee on Fuel Poverty and Citizens Advice.
“Importantly a realistic timetable is needed if the 2.5 million private rented homes, which will not currently meet the Government’s proposed standards, are to be improved.”
Notes:
- According to the English Housing Survey between 2013 and 2023 the proportion of private rented sector homes with an Energy Performance Certificate rating of A-C increased from 23% to 48.4%. Overall, just over 2.5 million private rented homes have an Energy Performance Certificate rating of D-G. See table 2.2 here.
- Research by Kingfisher, owners of Screwfix, B&Q and TradePoint, suggests that the UK is facing a shortage of 166,000 tradespeople, with the shortfall set to grow to 250,000 by 2030.
- The Committee on Fuel Poverty has noted: “Currently the major energy efficiency programmes are targeted at the owner occupier sector (e.g. Energy Company Obligation, Home Upgrade Grant, Great British Insulation Scheme) or the SRS (Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund). Previously the Committee on Fuel Poverty argued that the PRS be treated as a commercial sector as landlords are effectively managing a business that should meet required standards. Landlords could be helped to meet these standards through tax offsets for improvements, loans or potentially grants for landlords with a low profit margin in areas of low rental value.”
- Citizens Advice have called for “practical support options” to help landlords deal with the cost of making energy efficiency upgrades. It has continued: “The Government should explore green finance options such as low-interest loans or making energy efficiency improvements deductible against income tax.”
- Further information about the NRLA can be found at www.nrla.org.uk. It posts on X @NRLAssociation.
- The NRLA’s press office can be contacted by emailing
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/landlords-respond-to-governments-energy-efficiency-plans
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Landlords respond to Government's energy efficiency plans10/02/2025 11:10:00
The National Residential Landlords Association has raised concerns over the Government’s latest consultation on energy efficiency requirements for private rented homes, which requires all landlords to have a minimum EPC C grade to legally let their properties by 2030. While supporting the drive for greener housing, the NRLA emphasizes that achieving these targets requires a clear and practical strategy.
NRLA announces new partnership with Checkatrade22/01/2025 09:15:00
The NRLA recently (20 January 2025) announced that it has agreed a new partnership with Checkatrade, the UK’s leading platform for home improvements, that will benefit landlords seeking quality work on their rental homes and offer more jobs to tradespeople.
Rental reforms will make access to housing harder14/01/2025 14:15:00
As the Renters' Rights Bill reaches the next stage of the legislative process in the House of Commons, a range of organisations across the private rental market have issued a joint letter expressing their concerns as regards the Government’s proposal to restrict the amount of rent landlords can request ‘up front’.
Paying compensation to evicted tenants ‘absurd’ say landlords13/01/2025 14:15:00
Plans that would see landlords in Wales have to pay compensation to tenants who have been served with an eviction notice have been branded absurd by the NRLA.
Compensation to evicted tenants ‘absurd’ say landlords13/01/2025 10:10:00
The NRLA has provided its response to the Welsh Government accepting a number of recent recommendations made by the Senedd’s Housing & Local Government Select Committee on the future of the Welsh PRS.
NRLA responds to Renters' Rights Bill amendments09/01/2025 11:15:00
Following the publication of amendments to the Renters’ Rights Bill proposed by the Government, the NRLA has issued its response to the news that the Government seeks to restrict the amount of rent landlords can request ‘up front’ from tenants.
NRLA announces new partnership with Homebox09/12/2024 11:20:00
The NRLA has confirmed that it has agreed a new partnership with Homebox, the leading free utility management service that provides essential assistance to landlords and agents during the time-consuming transition period between tenancies.
Rented housing database needs to deliver meaningful results warn landlords02/12/2024 11:15:00
Plans for a database of private rented properties risk providing little help to tenants unless it includes meaningful information.
Cross-industry group warns Housing Minister on Renters' Rights Bill implementation "cliff edge"25/11/2024 11:33:00
The NRLA, along with a range of other organisations representing the private rented sector including build-to-rent, institutional investors, and letting agents, has issued a letter seeking ‘urgent clarification’ from Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook MP on how the Government plans to implement the Renters’ Rights Bill.