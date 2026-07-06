Landlords respond to housing committee report on rental housing standards

In the wake of a new report from the Housing, Communities & Local Government Select Committee on PRS housing conditions, the NRLA has published its response to the report's key takeaways.

The report highlights how the majority of renters are happy with their rented accommodation and acknowledges the pivotal role landlords play in delivering good quality housing across the UK.

The Committee agrees with a number of proposals previously made by the NRLA on the future of enforcement.

The NRLA's statement also comments on the report's views on the subject of landlord licensing schemes, as well as the Committee's view that rent controls are not a "proportionate" measure.

Responding to the report Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:

“We welcome the Committees’ recognition that most renters are satisfied with their homes, and the majority of landlords provide safe, decent and comfortable homes.

“The Committee is right to argue that improving standards requires a mix of incentives to support landlords to meet the planned Decent Homes Standard sooner than 2035, whilst improving enforcement to root out rogue and criminal landlords that have no business operating within the sector.

“We are pleased that the Committee has taken heed of several of the NRLA’s recommendations on enforcement, including the need to better understand council capacity, improve transparency around local enforcement activity, and ensure the Private Rented Sector (PRS) Database helps responsible landlords to demonstrate compliance.

“That said, we fundamentally reject the idea that it should be easier for councils to introduce landlord licensing schemes. Licensing can be an effective tool when used sparingly and in a focused manner. Allowing local authorities carte blanche to apply it will serve only to duplicate the information councils will be able to obtain from a well-designed PRS Database.

“More broadly, we welcome the Committee’s calls for the courts to be properly resourced to cope with the impact of the Act, and its rejection of calls for rent controls. As it rightly concludes, they would undermine the supply of affordable properties. We agree with the Committee that the focus must instead be on ensuring the rental appeals tribunal processes cases far quicker than they do at present.”

Notes: