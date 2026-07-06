National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
Landlords respond to housing committee report on rental housing standards
In the wake of a new report from the Housing, Communities & Local Government Select Committee on PRS housing conditions, the NRLA has published its response to the report's key takeaways.
The report highlights how the majority of renters are happy with their rented accommodation and acknowledges the pivotal role landlords play in delivering good quality housing across the UK.
The Committee agrees with a number of proposals previously made by the NRLA on the future of enforcement.
The NRLA's statement also comments on the report's views on the subject of landlord licensing schemes, as well as the Committee's view that rent controls are not a "proportionate" measure.
Responding to the report Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:
“We welcome the Committees’ recognition that most renters are satisfied with their homes, and the majority of landlords provide safe, decent and comfortable homes.
“The Committee is right to argue that improving standards requires a mix of incentives to support landlords to meet the planned Decent Homes Standard sooner than 2035, whilst improving enforcement to root out rogue and criminal landlords that have no business operating within the sector.
“We are pleased that the Committee has taken heed of several of the NRLA’s recommendations on enforcement, including the need to better understand council capacity, improve transparency around local enforcement activity, and ensure the Private Rented Sector (PRS) Database helps responsible landlords to demonstrate compliance.
“That said, we fundamentally reject the idea that it should be easier for councils to introduce landlord licensing schemes. Licensing can be an effective tool when used sparingly and in a focused manner. Allowing local authorities carte blanche to apply it will serve only to duplicate the information councils will be able to obtain from a well-designed PRS Database.
“More broadly, we welcome the Committee’s calls for the courts to be properly resourced to cope with the impact of the Act, and its rejection of calls for rent controls. As it rightly concludes, they would undermine the supply of affordable properties. We agree with the Committee that the focus must instead be on ensuring the rental appeals tribunal processes cases far quicker than they do at present.”
Notes:
- Further information about the NRLA can be found at www.nrla.org.uk. It posts on X @NRLAssociation.
- The NRLA’s press office can be contacted by emailing press@nrla.org.uk or by calling 0300 131 6363.
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news-landlords-respond-to-housing-committee-report-on-rental-housing-standards
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Increasing landlord fines pointless if they are not collected23/06/2026 09:15:00
The NRLA has published its response to an announcement by the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) confirming that local authorities will now have the authority to impose fines of up to £7,000 on landlords who refuse to address poor conditions in rented accommodation. The announcement also confirms changes to the Housing, Health and Safety Rating System.
Private rent increases halve but regional pressures remain18/06/2026 11:15:00
Official data shows that the rate of increase in private rents has more than halved over the past year, but regional pressures remain with tenant demand highest in the North East.
Strong tenant demand shows need to back rental market05/06/2026 10:10:00
Almost six in ten landlords report strong demand for homes to rent as the NRLA warns ministers against policies undermining confidence in the sector.
Renters on financial margins risk being locked out of rental market28/05/2026 14:15:00
Figures show Renters’ Rights Act is making many landlords reluctant to let to tenants considered higher risk of defaulting on rent payments.
NRLA campaign makes national headlines26/05/2026 11:10:00
A targeted NRLA campaign, highlighting the postcode lottery when it comes to enforcing housing standards, has hit the national headlines - shining a light on huge disparities across the country.
NRLA to unite with The Lettings Industry Council21/05/2026 14:15:00
The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) and The Lettings Industry Council (TLIC) today announce that the NRLA will now assume responsibility for TLIC.
NRLA Living launches at UKREiiF19/05/2026 16:15:00
The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), in partnership with real estate advisers Bidwells, is launching NRLA Living to better support large portfolio landlords, Build to Rent (BTR) operators, investors, funders and associated professional services companies – alongside its core and growing membership.
Renters set to be hit by planned tax hike14/05/2026 16:15:00
Renters face bearing the brunt of the Chancellor’s planned tax hikes, with almost half of landlords planning to increase rents as a result of the changes due next year.