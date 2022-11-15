National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
Landlords respond to Mayor of London's summit on private rented sector
The NRLA were contacted to respond to a story announcing that Sadiq Khan has plans to hold an emergency summit, due to the cost of living crisis, and rents rising.
This has come to light as he mentioned that 40 per cent of Londoners will be unable to pay their rent and bills over the next few months, if soaring prices continue.
Responding to the Mayor of London’s plans to hold an emergency summit on the private rented sector, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:
“It is disappointing in the extreme that the Mayor of London feels he can solve the challenges faced in the capital’s rental market without any input from those who actually provide the homes.
“The stark and simple reality is that whilst the demand for private rented housing in London continues to increase, the supply of such homes is falling. This is a direct consequence of Government policy aimed at shrinking the size of the sector, along with rhetoric from the Mayor that suggests private landlords are simply a problem to be managed.
“If the Mayor wants to address the cost pressures faced by households across London, he needs to focus on boosting the number of homes available. Anything else would merely be tinkering with the symptoms of the challenges in the rental market, without tackling the root cause of them.”
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/landlords-respond-to-mayor-of-londons-summit-on-private-rented-sector
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Landlords call on new housing secretary to get rental reform right for landlords and tenants31/10/2022 14:15:00
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, recently (26 October 2022) responded to confirmation of Michael Gove’s reappointment as Housing Secretary.
One month countdown : NRLA confirms minister for PRS as keynote speaker25/10/2022 11:15:00
The NRLA, the largest membership association for landlords, recently (21 October 2022) announced new speakers for the National Landlord Conference.
Landlords respond to reports on future of Government rental reform plans12/10/2022 14:15:00
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association yesterday responded to reports in The Times that the Government is considering scrapping plans to end Section 21, ‘no explanation’ repossessions.
NRLA announces new Carpetright partnership07/10/2022 12:33:00
The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) has announced the start of a new partnership with Carpetright, one of the UK’s leading providers of floor coverings and beds.
Landlords respond to rent increase research26/09/2022 16:15:00
The NRLA recently (23 September 2022) responded to research published by Shelter on rent increases in the private rented sector.
Energy bill support demonising landlords23/09/2022 14:15:00
Chris Norris, Policy Director for the National Residential Landlords Association, yesterday Responded to news that the Government plans to legislate to ensure landlords pass on the Energy Bills Support Scheme discount to tenants paying all-inclusive rents.
Rental reforms risk becoming a charter for anti-social behaviour, says NRLA CEO08/09/2022 16:15:00
Government plans to reform the private rented sector risk becoming a charter for anti-social behaviour without urgent changes.
NRLA responds to launch of Decent Homes Standard consultation02/09/2022 14:15:00
Following the Government’s announcement of its Decent Homes Standard (DHS) consultation, the NRLA has commented on what it believes a future DHS should entail.