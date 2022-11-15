Landlords respond to Mayor of London's summit on private rented sector

The NRLA were contacted to respond to a story announcing that Sadiq Khan has plans to hold an emergency summit, due to the cost of living crisis, and rents rising.

This has come to light as he mentioned that 40 per cent of Londoners will be unable to pay their rent and bills over the next few months, if soaring prices continue.

Responding to the Mayor of London’s plans to hold an emergency summit on the private rented sector, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said: