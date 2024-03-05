Landlords respond to reports of holiday lets tax raid

The NRLA has issued commentary to media in the wake of a report in the latest edition of the Sunday Times suggesting that the Treasury may be about to announce the abolition of the UK’s furnished holiday lets (FHL) system.

These measures are, according to The Sunday Times, set to be announced in the 2024 Budget, and will seek to raise £300m of revenue to fund a 2p cut to personal taxes.

The NRLA’s statement calls on the Government to introduce pro-growth measures which will encourage greater investment in long-term lets by private landlords.

In his response to The Sunday Times’ initial report, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, yesterday said:

“The Chancellor needs to address the chronic shortage of long-term rentals by attracting new landlords to the market. Squeezing holiday lets is not the answer. He should follow the advice of the Institute for Fiscal Studies and reverse punitive tax hikes which have stifled the supply of the homes renters desperately need. “Scrapping the stamp duty levy on the purchase of additional homes would see almost 900,000 new long-term homes to rent made available over the next 10 years. This would lead to a £10 billion boost to Treasury revenue as a result of increased income and corporation tax receipts.”

