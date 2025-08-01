Landlords selling up biggest risk to renters says official data

The number of households in the private rented sector at risk of homelessness due to landlords selling up has increased by almost a fifth since the end of 2024.

Analysis by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) highlights the need to encourage responsible landlords to stay in the market to keep tenants in their homes.

According to government data, between October and December 2024 almost 5,500 households in the private rented sector in England qualified for council support to prevent homelessness after their landlord decided to sell the property. The most recent data shows that, between January and March this year, the number had increased to just over 6,500 households - an increase of 19 per cent.

The figures reveal how selling a property is the single biggest reason for a landlord to end a tenancy, and almost three times bigger than the next most common reason.

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:

“For millions of renters across the country, whether a landlord sells a property or not will decide the fate of where they live.

“Landlords selling homes is disastrous for tenants. Even if properties sold end up back in the rental market, that’s scant comfort for those who have been forced to move as a result.

“In the Autumn Budget the Chancellor needs to support responsible private landlords to invest in new decent quality, long term homes to rent that tenants desperately need.”

