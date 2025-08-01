National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
Landlords selling up biggest risk to renters says official data
The number of households in the private rented sector at risk of homelessness due to landlords selling up has increased by almost a fifth since the end of 2024.
Analysis by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) highlights the need to encourage responsible landlords to stay in the market to keep tenants in their homes.
According to government data, between October and December 2024 almost 5,500 households in the private rented sector in England qualified for council support to prevent homelessness after their landlord decided to sell the property. The most recent data shows that, between January and March this year, the number had increased to just over 6,500 households - an increase of 19 per cent.
The figures reveal how selling a property is the single biggest reason for a landlord to end a tenancy, and almost three times bigger than the next most common reason.
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:
“For millions of renters across the country, whether a landlord sells a property or not will decide the fate of where they live.
“Landlords selling homes is disastrous for tenants. Even if properties sold end up back in the rental market, that’s scant comfort for those who have been forced to move as a result.
“In the Autumn Budget the Chancellor needs to support responsible private landlords to invest in new decent quality, long term homes to rent that tenants desperately need.”
Notes:
- In October-December 2024, the end of a private rented Assured Shorthold Tenancy (AST) was the most common reason for households in England being owed a homelessness prevention duty, accounting for 12,430 The most common recorded reasons households were owed a prevention duty due to the end of an AST were related to: landlord wishing to sell the property (5,480), followed by landlord wishing to re-let the property (2,280). See here.
- In January-March 2025, the end of a private rented Assured Shorthold Tenancy was the most common reason for households being owed a homelessness prevention duty, accounting for 13,790. The most common recorded reasons households were owed a prevention duty due to the end of an AST were related to: landlord wishing to sell (6,520) or relet the property (2,430). See here.
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/landlords-selling-up-biggest-risk-to-renters-says-official-data
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
London renters at crisis point as number of homes to rent falls18/07/2025 15:20:00
The number of homes for private rent is contracting across London despite growing demand.
Rental housing standards need to be clear and enforceable, says landlords04/07/2025 14:15:00
The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) has responded to the Government’s consultation on a new Decent Homes Standard for both the private and social rented sectors.
Rental reforms will be "unworkable" without answers from ministers23/06/2025 11:10:00
Plans to reform the private rented sector will be unworkable unless the Government provides clear answers to basic questions.
Government must face facts on retrofit timetable06/06/2025 10:20:00
Government plans to improve the energy efficiency of private rented housing are unachievable.
NRLA: Rent Smart Wales report fails to reassure landlords26/05/2025 11:10:00
The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) has issued its response to a new report commissioned by the Welsh Government evaluating the work of Rent Smart Wales (RSW).
Courts unprepared for Renters' Rights Bill as possession delays worsen19/05/2025 14:15:00
The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) has warned that the Government is failing to acknowledge the true state of the court system and its lack of readiness to handle possession cases following the end of Section 21 'no-fault' evictions.
NRLA: Investor concern at potential Capital Gains Tax hike19/05/2025 09:25:00
New data published by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) reveals that a rumoured potential increase in Capital Gains Tax (CGT) on the sale of rental properties is now the single biggest concern for private landlords.
NRLA welcomes Welsh Government’s commitment to National Housing Survey13/05/2025 09:15:00
The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) welcomes the Welsh Government’s commitment to undertake a Welsh Housing Survey for 2026–27.
Landlords urged to use High Court enforcement to tackle County Court eviction delays08/05/2025 17:05:00
Landlords across England and Wales who are struggling to get their properties back because of months of delays and a ‘postcode lottery’ in the County Court system are being urged to enforce their judgments through the High Court.