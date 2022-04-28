National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
Landlords slam Shelter scaremongering
Following the publication of new research by Shelter on repossessions in the private rented sector, the NRLA has issued a statement challenging the erroneous findings from their report.
Responding to the research conclusions, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, yesterday said:
“Shelter needs to stop its campaign of scaremongering. The vast majority of landlords do not spend their time plotting ways to get rid of their tenants for no reason.
“Official data shows that fewer than 10 per cent of tenants who move do so because they are asked to by their landlord or letting agent. Likewise, the number of cases coming to court as a result of Section 21 notices has been falling since 2015.
“The Government has committed to abolishing Section 21 possessions, but this has got to be replaced by a system that is both fair and workable for both tenants and landlords. Simply getting rid of Section 21 on its own would, for example, make it all but impossible to take action against anti-social tenants who blight the lives of neighbours and fellow tenants.
“The NRLA has published its detailed plans for a new system that strikes the right balance. We urge Shelter to work constructively with us on these.”
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/landlords-slam-shelter-scaremongering
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
North East Renters Face Squeeze as Benefits Frozen12/04/2022 11:15:00
Almost 70 per cent of private tenants in the North East relying on Universal Credit to pay their rent have a shortfall between the amount they receive and what they have to pay.
Benefit freeze "absurd" warn landlords05/04/2022 11:15:00
Over half of private tenants relying on Universal Credit to pay their rent have a shortfall between the amount they receive and what they pay for their housing. It comes a year after the Government froze housing benefit rates.
How many private rented homes does the UK need in order to meet demand?04/04/2022 14:15:00
A report by Capital Economics for the National Residential Landlords Association has argued that if owner occupied and social rented homes in the UK continue at their ten-year average rate of growth, the supply of homes for private rent across the country would have to increase to meet Government targets.
Spring statement welcome but not enough argue landlords25/03/2022 15:43:00
The Chancellor of the Exchequer recently (23 March 2022) announced that the Government will overturn a previous ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union on the application of VAT relief on energy efficiency measures.
NRLA urges Welsh Government to reject rent controls in new shadow white paper21/03/2022 11:15:00
In its Shadow Wales White Paper, the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) recently (18 March 2022) set the future direction necessary for a fairer, more inclusive PRS in Wales.
Scrapping New Homes Tax Would Raise 10 Billion16/03/2022 09:15:00
The Government could benefit to the tune of £10 billion if it scrapped the stamp duty levy on the purchase of homes to rent out.
Government wrong to make landlords pay to replace unsafe cladding argue MP's15/03/2022 11:15:00
A cross party group of MPs has opposed the Government’s plans to make many buy-to-let landlords pay for the replacement of dangerous cladding.
Clarity needed on housing Ukrainian refugees02/03/2022 16:15:00
Following the Home Secretary's announcement of additional measures to assist Ukrainian refugees, the NRLA calls on the Government to provide landlords with additional guidance on how they can flag the availability of properties which can house individuals or families fleeing the Ukraine confict.