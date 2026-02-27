National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Landlords to save up to £500 as Government increases EV charge point grants
The NRLA has endorsed a Government announcement confirming a significant expansion in grant funding for electric vehicle (EV) charge points.
The Government’s announcement will enable landlords and tenants to claim up to £500 in grant funding for the installation of an EV charger until March 2027, representing around half of what it costs to put in place a typical EV charger point. This 40% increase in funding will help remove one of the key barriers – upfront costs – from the charger installation process.
For landlords, renters and small businesses, keen to embrace greater sustainability, this announcement could prove to be highly advantageous.
This move will give landlords and tenants greater confidence to switch to electric vehicles and make sustainable living more affordable for all parties who are able to benefit from this scheme.
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:
“Almost nine in ten landlords with a suitable property would install EV charge points if a tenant asks them to undertake this work.
“Given the extent of landlords’ willingness to provide them, we welcome the Government’s plans to encourage more widespread installation of these points across the sector.
“We urge landlords to make best use of the grants now available where it is feasible for them to do so”.
