Landlords welcome housing benefit change

The NRLA has responded to the news that, in his Autumn Statement, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt MP confirmed the Government will unfreeze Local Housing Allowance (LHA).

This announcement follows widespread campaigning by the NRLA and other organisations across the private rented sector, and represents a substantial boost for tenants who are in receipt of LHA.

Yesterday's news also marked a significant step towards the resolution of the homelessness crisis which continues to blight the UK, an aim which lies at the heart of the NRLA's ambition to build a dynamic private rented sector which works in the interests of all.

Commenting on the announcement Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, yesterday said:

“We warmly welcome today’s announcement by the Chancellor, which follows extensive campaigning by the NRLA and others. “Freezing housing benefit rates was always a disastrous policy, hitting as it did many of the most vulnerable tenants across the private rented sector. Taking steps to reverse this change will provide vital support for tenants who are in receipt of the LHA, making it easier for them to access and sustain rental tenancies. More generally, this will go a long way towards tackling homelessness across the UK. “All parties now need to commit to ensuring housing benefits are uprated each year so that they continue to be linked to market rents.”

If you'd like to check out this year's Autumn Statement, click here to access the full document.