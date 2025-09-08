National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
Landlords welcome new housing secretary
Following the news that the Prime Minister has started the first cabinet reshuffle of his period in office, the NRLA has issued a statement responding to the announcement that Steve Reed MP will replace Angela Rayner in her role as Housing Secretary at the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG).
The recent reshuffle occured the week before the Renters' Rights Bill – one of the most significant pieces of legislation to impact the private rented sector in decades – continues its journey through parliament in the run-up to the expected granting of royal assent.
Responding to confirmation that Steve Reed MP has been appointed the new Housing Secretary, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, recently said:
“We welcome Steve Reed’s appointment as Housing Secretary.
“At a time of substantial change for the rental market, we look forward to working constructively with him. Top of the agenda will need to be ensuring the smooth implementation of the Renters’ Rights Bill.
“Alongside this there is a desperate need to support long term investment in new decent quality homes to rent and ensure the private rented sector operates on the basis of trust and confidence between landlords and tenants.”
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/landlords-welcome-new-housing-secretary
