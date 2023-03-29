National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Landlords welcome plans to tackle unruly tenants
Ministers have committed to give landlords more powers to evict unruly tenants as part of efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the private rented sector.
The announcement comes as part of a wider package of measures designed to root out ASB across the UK.
Commenting on the announcement, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, recently said:
“Anti-social tenants blight the lives of fellow renters and their neighbours. Plans to end ‘no explanation’ repossessions risk making it harder to tackle such behaviour.
“Whilst we will study the detail of the Government’s plans carefully, we welcome its commitment to strengthen the ability of landlords to evict unruly tenants. It follows extensive campaigning by the NRLA to ensure swift and effective action can be taken against those causing misery in their communities.
“The law must be on the side of the victims of anti-social behaviour and we are glad that the Government agrees.”
Polling by the NRLA has found that 50 per cent of landlords have at some point attempted to repossess a property because of a tenant's anti-social or criminal behaviour. Of this group 84 per cent had received no help in tackling it from their local authority and 75 per cent had no assistance from the police in dealing with anti-social tenants
