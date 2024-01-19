National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
Landlords welcome pragmatic amendments to rental reform plans
Landlords are urging MPs to back pragmatic changes to the Renters (Reform) Bill to ensure it works for the private rented sector as a whole.
The call comes as the Conservative MP, Anthony Mangnall, along with colleagues, has tabled a series of amendments ahead of the Report stage of the Bill. These include proposals to:
- Enact the recommendations of the cross-party housing select committee that tenants be unable to give notice to leave a property until they have been in it for at least four months when fixed term tenancies end. The Committee has previously noted that: “A reasonable balance needs to be struck between security of tenure for tenants and a degree of certainty for landlords.”
- Enable evidence such as texts or emails from neighbours to be taken into account by the courts when deciding if a tenant has engaged in anti-social behaviour.
- Address concerns that the courts are not prepared for the impact of the end of section 21 repossessions by requiring the Government to publish a review of the operation of possession proceedings in the courts before it is abolished. The Law Society has previously warned that: “The courts are vastly overstretched: possession claims and the eviction process can take many months, sometimes more.” It continued: “The government should outline how it intends to manage increased demand on the courts and what additional resourcing it will put in place to deal with existing backlogs.”
- Prevent a costly duplication of efforts by ending the use of landlord selective licensing schemes by councils when the national Property Portal covering the private rented sector is established.
- Protect the annual cycle of all types of student housing by extending the Government’s proposed ground for possession to achieve this to one- and two-bedroom student properties, not just Houses in Multiple Occupation.
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:
“We accept that section 21 is going and agree that tenants need to feel empowered to challenge the actions of rogue and criminal landlords. However, amidst a supply crisis in the rental market, it is vital that the Bill has the confidence of responsible landlords.
“These pragmatic changes would go a long way towards striking the balance between the needs of renters and the majority of landlords who do right by their tenants”.
If you'd like to read more about the amendments which have been tabled, click here to access further details.
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news-landlords-welcome-pragmatic-amendments-to-rental-reform-plans
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
NRLA welcomes principles of Manchester Good Landlord Charter10/01/2024 09:15:00
Following the launch of a consultation by Greater Manchester Combined Authority on the delivery of a proposed Good Landlord Charter, the NRLA has issued a response to the launch of this scheme.
Rising mortgage payments leading to higher rents warn landlords21/12/2023 14:15:00
Almost two thirds of private landlords expect to see their mortgage payments increase over the next 12 months with warnings that this trend will lead to higher rents.
Rented housing demand triples say landlords04/12/2023 11:10:00
The proportion of private landlords who report increased demand for rental properties has more than tripled compared with demand for properties seen before the COVID pandemic.
Landlords welcome housing benefit change23/11/2023 14:15:00
The NRLA has responded to the news that, in his Autumn Statement, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt MP confirmed the Government will unfreeze Local Housing Allowance (LHA).
Courts not prepared for the impact of the ban on Section 2110/11/2023 11:15:00
New data shows it takes over half a year for courts to process legitimate possession claims made by private landlords.
Landlords And Renters To Save On Council Tax Bills Following NRLA Campaign30/10/2023 16:15:00
Renters in shared housing stand to save up to £1,000 thanks to campaigning by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA).
Healthy Rented Sector "Critical" To Housing Market Says Housing Secretary26/10/2023 11:15:00
The Housing Secretary has told attendees at the NRLA's 2023 National Conference that a healthy private rented sector is a “critical” part of the housing market.
Huge win for NRLA as Government announces fundamental changes to Renters Reform plans23/10/2023 13:33:00
The Government recently (20 October 2023) confirmed it will NOT axe section 21 ‘no fault’ repossessions until improvements have been made to the courts, following extensive lobbying by the NRLA.
Confidence of Landlords Vital to Success of Renters Reform Bill says NRLA19/10/2023 16:15:00
Following the announcement during today's Business Questions (19 October) in the House of Commons that the Renters (Reform) Bill will receive its second reading on 23 October, the NRLA has issued its response to this development.