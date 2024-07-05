National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
Landlords will work with new government on rental reform
In the wake of the news that Labour has won a significant majority in the 2024 general election, the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) has issued a statement congratulating the new government on its election to office.
Over the coming weeks we will be responding on behalf of our members to all the latest, relevant developments impacting on the sector which will emerge alongside the arrival of the new Government.
Commenting on the election of the new Labour government, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:
“We congratulate Labour on its election to office.
“The party’s manifesto committed to fundamental reforms to the private rented sector. This includes ending section 21, ‘no explanation’ repossessions.
“We stand ready to work constructively with the new government to ensure changes are fair and workable for tenants and responsible landlords and are sustainable for the years to come.
“It is vital however that reform does not make worse an already chronic shortage of rental properties to meet demand.”
Notes
- The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has warned that: “there remains a huge mismatch in the private rented sector (PRS), with demand continuing to significantly outstrip supply, leaving renters tackling ever-rising living costs and plummeting affordability levels". You can read RICS' commentary in full here.
- Zoopla noted that: “Rental demand is down 25% over the last year but competition remains high, with 15 households chasing every rental home. This is more than double the pre-pandemic average of just six which was seen between 2017-2020.” It continues: “we do not believe that the imbalance between rental supply and demand will improve materially over the next 12 months". The source for this data can be found here.
- Further information about the NRLA can be found at www.nrla.org.uk. It posts on X @NRLAssociation.
- If you have any questions for us at all, please don't hesitate to email us at press@nrla.org.uk.
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news-landlords-will-work-with-new-government-on-rental-reform
