Landlords will work with new government on rental reform

In the wake of the news that Labour has won a significant majority in the 2024 general election, the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) has issued a statement congratulating the new government on its election to office.

Over the coming weeks we will be responding on behalf of our members to all the latest, relevant developments impacting on the sector which will emerge alongside the arrival of the new Government.

Commenting on the election of the new Labour government, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:

“We congratulate Labour on its election to office. “The party’s manifesto committed to fundamental reforms to the private rented sector. This includes ending section 21, ‘no explanation’ repossessions. “We stand ready to work constructively with the new government to ensure changes are fair and workable for tenants and responsible landlords and are sustainable for the years to come. “It is vital however that reform does not make worse an already chronic shortage of rental properties to meet demand.”

Notes