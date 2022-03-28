HM Treasury
|Printable version
Landmark £1.2 billion share sale sees Government stake in NatWest Group reduced to below 50% for first time since financial crisis
Government stake in NatWest reduced to 48.1%; Important landmark reached in returning the bank to private ownership; Share sale raises over £1.2 billion.
For the first time since the financial crisis, NatWest Group plc (formerly Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc) is no longer under majority public ownership following a £1.2 billion sale of part of the government’s shareholding back to NatWest.
This is the government’s fifth sale of its NatWest shareholding bringing its level of ownership down from 50.6% to 48.1%. This is a landmark in the government’s plan to return to private ownership the institutions brought into public ownership as a result of the 2007-2008 financial crisis.
The Economic Secretary to the Treasury authorised the sale of approximately 550 million shares in NatWest at 220.5p per share raising a total of £1.2 billion. The shares were bought back by NatWest and the process was managed by UK Government Investments.
The Economic Secretary to the Treasury, John Glen said:
This sale means that the government is no longer the majority owner of NatWest Group and is therefore an important landmark in our plan to return the bank to the private sector. We will continue to prioritise delivering value for money for the taxpayer as we take forward this plan.
Further information
- Please refer to the UKGI RNS announcement Disposal of Shares in NatWest Group for £1.2 billion - 07:00:09 28 Mar 2022 - News article - London Stock Exchange for more information.
- Post-transaction the government shareholding is now 48.1% (from 50.6% pre-sale). The reduction in the government shareholding is less than the 4.91% sold following the cancellation of shares by NatWest.
- The total value of proceeds received is £1,212,421,779.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/landmark-12-billion-share-sale-sees-government-stake-in-natwest-group-reduced-to-below-50-for-first-time-since-financial-crisis
Latest News from
HM Treasury
VAT costs for “Concert for Ukraine” tickets donated to Charity Appeal25/03/2022 14:10:00
The Chancellor has thrown his support behind a charity concert to raise money for victims of the Ukraine war – announcing that all tax collected from ticket sales will go directly to the good cause.
Spring Statement 2022 speech23/03/2022 15:20:00
The Spring Statement 2022 speech as delivered by Chancellor Rishi Sunak
Office for the Secretary of State for Wales - Scottish Secretary responds to Chancellor's Spring Statement23/03/2022 15:12:00
Alister Jack welcomes measures to ease the rising cost of living, cut tax for lower earners and reduce fuel duty.
Chancellor announces tax cuts to support families with cost of living23/03/2022 14:35:00
The Chancellor delivered a Spring Statement today that puts billions of pounds back into the pockets of hard-working people – unveiling a new Tax Plan to ease the rising cost of living and to deliver the biggest cut to personal taxes in a quarter of a century.
Victims of Post Office horizon scandal to benefit from new compensation scheme23/03/2022 11:15:00
A new funding scheme that will ensure postmasters who played a crucial role in uncovering the Post Office Horizon IT scandal receive their fair share of compensation was announced by the Chancellor yesterday (Tuesday March 22).
New efficiency drive to cut £5.5 billion of government waste22/03/2022 12:25:00
A cross-Whitehall efficiency crackdown to cut £5.5 billion of wasteful spending was announced by the Chancellor today (Sunday 20 March).
Pool Re to offer cheaper premiums and unlimited guarantee extended21/03/2022 15:20:00
Members of Pool Re and its board have approved the Treasury’s 5-year strategic review of the world-leading terrorism reinsurer.
UK suspends tax co-operation with Russia18/03/2022 15:20:00
The UK yesterday (Thursday 17 March) announced it is suspending the exchange and sharing of tax information with Russia and Belarus as part of continued efforts to inflict economic pain on President Putin’s regime.
Government scheme that protected millions of jobs with £38 billion of support lent to businesses closes today18/03/2022 14:43:00
The Chancellor has hailed the success of a Covid scheme that provided almost £38 billion of support to some of the UK’s biggest employers during the pandemic, protecting millions of jobs whilst making a return for the taxpayer, as it comes to an end today, 18 March.