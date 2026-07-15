Landmark 10 year strategy to transform cancer care in Wales

The Welsh Government is taking decisive action on cancer by developing a 10-year National Cancer Strategy to transform the way the health service prevents, diagnoses, and treats the disease.

10 year National Cancer Strategy being developed to transform how the disease is prevented, diagnosed and treated in Wales

strategy will be shaped by a formal call for evidence from patients, carers, clinicians, charities and the public as well as working with international partners

strategy to be published to coincide with World Cancer Day on 4 February 2027

The Welsh Government is taking decisive action on cancer by developing a 10 year National Cancer Strategy to transform the way the health service prevents, diagnoses, and treats the disease.

Cancer is Wales' biggest killer and one in two people will be affected by it in their lifetime. However, despite its prevalence in Wales, the performance of cancer services in terms of treatment and outcomes continues to lag behind where it should be.

The Cabinet Minister for Health and Care, Mabon ap Gwynfor, says that a lack of national direction and strategic ambition has compromised the fight against cancer for too long. Today’s announcement changes that.

The development of the strategy will set out an ambitious vision for cancer care in Wales, based on proactively addressing the preventative causes of cancer, boosting rates of early diagnosis and developing optimal pathways of care for all types of cancer from initial diagnosis to end of life care. It will also strengthen accountability and ensure that the postcode a person lives in no longer determines the quality of care they receive.

Working with the European Cancer Organisation and other international partners, Wales will draw on the best international evidence and innovation to ensure the strategy reflects the very latest thinking in cancer care.

The Welsh Government has already moved to engage the Wales Cancer Alliance who represent more than thirty cancer charities and will work intensively with the NHS and third sector throughout.

The strategy will be published to coincide with World Cancer Day on 4 February 2027.

Alongside the development of the strategy and in line with its First 100 Days Plan, the Welsh Government is also developing Right to Be Forgotten principles to help cancer survivors access financial services. Work has begun on a travel and accommodation fund for children and young people attending cancer appointments and the Welsh Government is commissioning a feasibility study for a new Rapid Diagnostic Centre in Powys.

Cabinet Minister for Health and Care, Mabon ap Gwynfor said: