Landmark anti-terror legislation gains Royal Assent

Martyn’s Law will deliver increased protection by ensuring public premises and events are better prepared in the event of a terrorist attack.

Premises and events will be better prepared to respond to attacks as landmark legislation known as Martyn’s Law gained Royal Assent and became law today (Thursday 3 April).

The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025 will require public premises where 200 or more individuals may be present, to be better prepared and have plans in place to keep people safe in the event of an attack.

Larger premises and events where 800 or more people will be present will be required to take further steps to reduce their vulnerability to acts of terrorism – such as having CCTV, bag search policies or vehicle checks where appropriate.

‘Martyn’s Law’ is named in tribute to Martyn Hett who was tragically killed alongside 21 others in the Manchester Arena attack in May 2017.

It delivers on the Prime Minister’s personal promise to Martyn’s mother, Figen Murray, who has been the driving force in campaigning for this legislation in her son’s memory, that he would bring in this law.

The Prime Minister invited Figen Murray into Downing Street today to mark this landmark moment and to express the debt of gratitude the nation has for her selfless work to turn such unimaginable pain into a lasting legacy for son Martyn.

The government is securing Britain’s future through the Plan for Change and this Act delivers a manifesto commitment to strengthen the security of public events and venues.

Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, said:

Today is a landmark moment for our security as my government delivers on its promise to introduce Martyn’s Law and better protect the public from terrorism. Figen’s courage and determination in the face of such unimaginable loss is truly humbling and it is thanks to her campaigning that Martyn’s Law means her son’s legacy will live on forever. Security is the foundation of our Plan for Change and the first duty of any government. Martyn’s Law will ensure everyone can enjoy public events more safely and ensure venues across the country have clear, practical measures in place to protect people.

Figen Murray, mother of Martyn Hett said:

My son Martyn Hett was murdered alongside 21 innocent victims in the Manchester Arena terror attack on 22 May 2017, and whilst nothing will bring Martyn back, I am determined to ensure nobody endures what my family has experienced. For the last 6 years I have campaigned to introduce measures that will improve security at public venues and how they respond to a terror attack - Martyn’s Law. I am grateful to the Prime Minister, the Security Minister and Lord Hanson for how quickly they’ve progressed Martyn’s Law through parliament. But this would not have happened without the tireless support of my co-campaigners Nick Aldworth, Brendan Cox, Nathan Emmerich, my husband Stuart, and my children. Over the implementation period it is vital that the government and Security Industry Authority provide all that is necessary for publicly accessible locations to implement Martyn’s Law.

Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, said:

Martyn’s Law will significantly strengthen public safety across our country, I’d like to thank Figen Murray for her tireless work to make this law a reality. This government is securing Britain’s future through the Plan for Change and, as the eighth anniversary of the attack approaches, this new law delivers upon the lessons from the Manchester Arena Inquiry to keep people safe.

CTP Senior National Coordinator for Protect and Prepare, Jon Savell, said:

Martyn’s Law will ensure that the public have additional protection from terrorist attacks while at events and public venues. We will continue to work with businesses and with the government to make sure premises have the support they need to prepare for the implementation of the act. Figen Murray has campaigned tirelessly for the introduction of this legislation and it’s thanks to her unwavering determination that it has achieved Royal Assent.

Mike Kill CEO of the Night Time Industries Association

The passing of Martyn’s Law into legislation is a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to public safety. This law will ensure that venues and events across the UK take appropriate and proportionate steps to protect the public from the evolving threat of terrorism. The NTIA has long supported measures that enhance security while remaining practical for businesses to implement. We appreciate the government’s recognition of the challenges businesses face and the commitment to a 24-month implementation period, allowing time for preparation and adaptation. As an industry we will continue working closely with the Home Office, the SIA, and key stakeholders to provide clear guidance and support. Ensuring the safety of our night-time economy and public spaces remains our priority, and we fully support this crucial legislation.

Security Minster, Dan Jarvis, said:

I am proud that we have delivered Martyn’s Law as part of our commitment to strengthen the security at public events and venues. I would like to pay tribute to Figen Murray, who has been nothing short of inspirational in her campaign for this legislation and a driving force in making it happen.

Giles Smith, Chief Executive of the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) said: