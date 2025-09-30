Welsh Government
Landmark Bill introduced to ban greyhound racing in Wales
Ending greyhound racing in Wales yesterday took a significant step forward following the introduction of The Prohibition of Greyhound Racing (Wales) Bill to the Senedd.
The Bill follows extensive public engagement, including a petition signed by over 35,000 people calling for an end to greyhound racing in Wales.
A subsequent public consultation received over 1,100 responses, with evidence highlighting injuries and fatalities among racing greyhounds at tracks.
If passed, the legislation will create two new offences, for:
- operating a stadium or venue in Wales and knowingly permitting its use for greyhound racing, and
- organising a greyhound race anywhere in Wales.
Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, yesterday said:
We have listened to the public, considered the evidence, and are taking decisive action to prioritise animal welfare.
The harm from greyhound racing can no longer be justified in a modern, compassionate Wales.
The Bill provides a flexible implementation timescale to allow time for racing greyhounds, welfare organisations, those involved in the industry, and their local communities, to manage the move away from racing.
An Implementation Group, chaired by Dr Emily Blackwell, has been established to support the transition for all affected parties.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/landmark-bill-introduced-ban-greyhound-racing-wales
