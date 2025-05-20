Welsh Government
|Printable version
Landmark Bill sets bold vision for ending homelessness in Wales
The Welsh Government yesterday introduced a bold and ambitious Bill which aims to transform our response to homelessness.
The Homelessness and Social Housing Allocation (Wales) Bill will fundamentally change our homelessness system, so it is focused on prevention and providing more tools to support people into longer-term homes.
The Bill focuses on a multi-agency response to homelessness, bringing public services together to respond to the varied causes and consequences of homelessness.
It is rooted in evidence and the lived experience of those who have been homeless and is a vital step towards achieving our long-term ambition of ending homelessness in Wales.
Key elements of the Bill include:
- Transforming the homelessness system in Wales so that it focusses on earlier identification and prevention.
- Targeting action at those most at risk. In particular, providing the opportunity to end homelessness amongst young people leaving care.
- Focussing on a multi-agency response to homelessness, bringing Welsh public services together to respond to the varied causes and consequences of homelessness.
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, yesterday said:
This Bill marks a turning point in how Wales tackles homelessness. I'm proud to introduce legislation that not only changes systems but will also transform lives.
Every person deserves a safe place to call home, and these reforms bring us closer to making that a reality across Wales.
I'm particularly pleased about what this means for young care leavers. By bringing housing and social services teams together, we'll ensure these young people - who are our responsibility - get the support they need.
Ending homelessness in Wales isn't just an aspiration - it's achievable if we work together to spot warning signs early and step in with the right support before crisis hits. This Bill gives us the tools to make that happen.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/landmark-bill-sets-bold-vision-ending-homelessness-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
New Priorities for Culture to centre on opportunities for all20/05/2025 14:05:00
New Priorities for Culture have launched today with a focus on opportunities for all, regardless of age or background.
Major programme of new school buildings delivered20/05/2025 11:05:00
Since 2014, every local authority in Wales has benefitted from a huge investment in new school and college buildings, with £3.6bn invested in over 330 projects.
Wales expands digital access for social housing residents19/05/2025 16:05:00
More people in social housing will soon become confident digital technology users, as the Welsh Government has expanded its successful Minimum Digital Living standard grants to reach more housing providers across Wales.
Welsh football clubs supported to reach mental health goals19/05/2025 14:05:00
Every football club in Wales will be able to access one of around 1,000 mental health awareness training places as part of a drive to better support clubs to support their teams, coaches and players and their wider community.
£24 million investment will unlock land for hundreds of new Welsh homes19/05/2025 11:05:00
The Welsh Government has made £24 million available in loan funding to unlock vital land for housing development and deliver more than 600 new homes across Wales.
Hit HBO / BBC drama Industry brings skills boost to Welsh screen sector16/05/2025 14:05:00
The latest series of huge global hit TV show, Industry, currently being filmed in Cardiff, is bringing more employment, career progression and upskilling opportunities to Wales’ TV sector.
Welsh parks helping children communicate16/05/2025 13:05:00
Symbol based boards have been installed in parks across Wales to help children with speech and language barriers communicate easily.
New ambition for the inclusion and participation of disabled people in Wales16/05/2025 11:10:00
The Welsh Government has launched a consultation on its Disabled People's Rights Plan, setting out a positive ambition for advancing the rights and opportunities of all disabled people across Wales over the next decade.
Partnership approach is driving progress for Wales’ TB eradication programme14/05/2025 16:20:00
Wales is making headway in its TB Eradication Programme through a strengthened partnership approach that is delivering positive changes in government policy for farmers while tackling the disease.