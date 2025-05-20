Landmark Bill sets bold vision for ending homelessness in Wales

The Welsh Government yesterday introduced a bold and ambitious Bill which aims to transform our response to homelessness.

The Homelessness and Social Housing Allocation (Wales) Bill will fundamentally change our homelessness system, so it is focused on prevention and providing more tools to support people into longer-term homes.

The Bill focuses on a multi-agency response to homelessness, bringing public services together to respond to the varied causes and consequences of homelessness.

It is rooted in evidence and the lived experience of those who have been homeless and is a vital step towards achieving our long-term ambition of ending homelessness in Wales.

Key elements of the Bill include:

Transforming the homelessness system in Wales so that it focusses on earlier identification and prevention.

Targeting action at those most at risk. In particular, providing the opportunity to end homelessness amongst young people leaving care.

Focussing on a multi-agency response to homelessness, bringing Welsh public services together to respond to the varied causes and consequences of homelessness.

The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, yesterday said: