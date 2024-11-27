Landmark genetics partnership to probe causes of cancer and dementia

Oxford Nanopore’s breakthrough genetic sequencing tech to analyse 50,000 samples from UK Biobank, to create a world-first ‘epigenetic map’.

World’s first comprehensive dataset of epigenetic modification in the human genome could unlock new insights into the causes of diseases like cancer and dementia

Made possible thanks to plans for new partnership between the government, Oxford Nanopore, Genomics England, UK Biobank, and NHS England

The root causes of diseases like cancer, dementia and heart disease are set to be better understood thanks to the development of a world-first ‘epigenetic map’ of the human genome – which could lead to breakthroughs in new diagnoses and treatments.

This new resource for medical researchers will be created thanks to the government’s new strategic partnership with Oxford Nanopore Technologies, UK Biobank, NHS England and Genomics England.

Epigenetics is the emerging study of how inheritable traits – such as the risk of developing a certain disease – can emerge and change without actual changes in our DNA code, but rather as a result of modifications that change how our genes are expressed. These modifications can arise randomly, but also in response to environmental factors like smoking or UV exposure.

Put simply, if our DNA is the instructions in the cookbook, our epigenome is the chef. Different chefs will interpret the cooking method in their own way, and as a result, the meal produced will be different.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, a leading Oxford-headquartered life science company, will use its pioneering technology to conduct genetic sequencing of 50,000 samples from UK Biobank, the world’s most advanced source of data for health research. This work – made possible thanks to a recently announced new partnership with government – will deliver the world’s first comprehensive dataset of epigenetic modification in the human genome; a potentially game-changing resource for health researchers worldwide.

Improving our understanding of epigenetics could give a new window into the root causes of diseases like cancer, which still causes more than 1 in 4 deaths in the UK. Recent studies have shown that epigenetics can play a major role in uncovering cancer’s underlying causes, enabling more targeted treatments and improved patient care by addressing the non-inherited factors driving tumour progression and resistance. This could pave the way to the development of new diagnostic and therapeutic approaches for patients, giving hope to the millions of people who live with conditions like these, and their families.

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said:

Diseases like cancer and dementia have brought heartache to every family in the country. By bringing government, the NHS, researchers and leading businesses together in partnership, we can transform our understanding of these conditions. The progress they make will ultimately save lives, and keep families together for longer.

Gordon Sanghera, CEO of Oxford Nanopore, said:

This project represents a significant leap forward in epigenetic research, an increasingly important area of study related to disease progression and response to treatment. Working with UK Biobank to create the world’s largest epigenetic dataset aligns with our commitment to drive discovery in healthcare and genomics. By capturing comprehensive methylation data, we aim to open new doors for understanding disease, especially cancer, and ultimately enable more personalised, effective treatments for patients.

Professor Naomi Allen, Chief Scientist, UK Biobank, said:

Our lifestyle and environment can cause chemical changes to our DNA, which can contribute to disease by altering the ways genes tell the body which proteins to produce. By understanding these chemical changes, known as epigenetics, we can learn why some people fall ill and others don’t, even when they share the same genes. Right now, researchers only have small amounts of epigenetic data to study – this project will create a dataset unlike anything else in the world. It is orders of magnitude bigger, and because of the technology, the data will be much more detailed. Combining epigenetic data with the existing genetic, imaging, proteomic and lifestyle data that UK Biobank holds for our participants, will lead to a much better understanding of how diseases develop in mid- to old-age.

This work is being delivered thanks to plans for a strategic partnershipbetween the government, Genomics England, UK Biobank, NHS England and Oxford Nanopore. This collaboration is another key vote of confidence in the UK’s life sciences sector, which will help kickstart economic growth and support the 10 Year Health Plan’s ambition to shift the health service from analogue to digital and from sickness to prevention, helping keep patients out of hospital.

The UK Biobank Epigenetics Project will sequence 50,000 samples to unlock deeper understanding of our DNA. Oxford Nanopore and UK Biobank will continue to work with the government to improve the insights from their data and translate these into impact for NHS patients.

UK Biobank is the world’s most advanced source of data for health research, helping the life sciences sector to transform healthcare for people across the UK and worldwide. It is a database of in-depth genetic, health and lifestyle information from half a million UK volunteers. Approved researchers worldwide can apply to access to an unparalleled volume of de-identified and secure data, and are using it to enable medical breakthroughs, from detecting cardiac disease earlier, to developing tests for Alzheimer’s. De-identified UK Biobank data is already accessible, securely and worldwide, for approved researchers on the UK Biobank Research Analysis platform, which is hosted on AWS and enabled by DNAnexus.

This partnership comes just a few weeks on from the Budget, where the government announced investment of £40 million over 5 years in a Proof of Concept Fund for spinouts, companies formed based on academic research generated within and owned by a university.

This will build on the excellent example set by Oxford Nanopore, one of the UK’s most successful spinout companies, having been founded at Oxford University in 2005. This fund could help to unleash a raft of innovative new spinouts like Oxford Nanopore, helping to drive job creation and economic growth.

The work being announced today will utilise their novel sequencing technology, which uniquely analyses a wide range of epigenetic changes during the DNA sequencing process.