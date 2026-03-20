Welsh Government
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Landmark law gives voters power to remove members of the Senedd
The Senedd has taken a significant step to further strengthen democratic accountability by passing the Senedd Cymru (Member Accountability and Elections) Bill.
For the first time, the people of Wales will be able to remove their Member of the Senedd between elections.
The legislation includes a recall system with 2 clear triggers:
- automatic recall for any member who receives a prison sentence of any length (including a suspended sentence), and
- discretionary recall where the Standards of Conduct Committee recommends removal for serious misconduct, subject to a majority vote of the whole Senedd.
The existing Senedd standards system will also be strengthened. There will be a legal requirement for every Senedd to establish a Standards of Conduct Committee, which could include independent lay members to bring external, independent expertise to the Senedd’s standards process.
The Commissioner for Standards will gain additional powers to investigate concerns about Members’ conduct.
The legislation also tackles deliberate deception in elections, placing a legal duty on the next Welsh Government to prohibit false statements in the regulations governing Senedd elections.
Counsel General and Minister for Delivery Julie James recently said:
For the first time, people in Wales will have the power to remove a Member of the Senedd who has seriously broken the rules. I believe that is exactly as it should be in a healthy, accountable democracy.
This Bill has been built on a solid foundation of cross-party work and the thorough, evidence-based recommendations of the Standards of Conduct Committee. I am grateful to Members across the chamber for their constructive engagement throughout this process.
We have delivered on our commitment to put primary legislation in place before this Senedd ends. The 7th Senedd will now take forward the remaining implementation work, and I am confident that Welsh democracy will be stronger for it.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/landmark-law-gives-voters-power-to-remove-members-of-the-senedd
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