Landmark Nature Restoration Bill passed

Legal targets to halt biodiversity loss and restore nature.

The Scottish Parliament has passed the Natural Environment (Scotland) Bill delivering for both nature and people with ambition at its heart and showing respect for nature, for the land and the people who steward and care for it.

For the first time statutory targets will be in place to enhance nature and protect biodiversity in Scotland.

Biodiversity is essential for sustaining the ecosystems that provide food, fuel, health, wealth, and other vital services.

When set, the targets will ensure Scotland is on a bold and ambitious journey to be ‘nature positive’ by 2030 and has actively and substantially restored nature by 2045 in a way that works for communities the length and breadth of Scotland.

The Bill forms a key part of Scotland's response to the twin crises of climate change and nature loss, and will give Ministers new powers to develop legislation relating to wildfire management, sustainable forestry management and our internationally important protected sites.

It will also update the legal framework for National Parks – particularly in light of their leadership role in tackling key environmental and societal challenges, including the nature and climate crises.

There will be a requirements for swift nest boxes to be placed in all new buildings, supporting urban biodiversity. Swifts are a species under significant pressure as cavity-nesting birds that historically relied on gaps and holes in older buildings for nesting sites.

Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Energy Gillian Martin yesterday said:

“This Bill creates the strongest statutory framework Scotland has ever had for nature recovery and is the result of constructive work across the Parliament – sending a clear message that the Scottish Parliament stands firm in our commitment to protect and restore our precious natural environment. “Biodiversity is in crisis, both globally and at home, but Parliament’s vote to pass the Bill shows we are determined to chart a different course. This Bill commits us to becoming nature positive by 2030 and restoring our natural environment by 2045. It is vital that future generations do not inherit the consequences of inaction and, instead, inherit a legacy of commitment and hope. “By putting nature targets into law, we are ensuring that the government can be held to account for delivering real, measurable change. Scotland's natural environment underpins our economy, our wellbeing and our quality of life. Protecting it is not optional – it is essential.”

Unsustainable deer populations are one of the biggest barriers to nature restoration and habitat recovery, causing overgrazing and preventing woodland regeneration. Provisions in the Bill will make it easier to control deer where they are impacting environmental work. This will help support the restoration of peatlands, regenerate forests, and protect habitats.

Minister for Agriculture and Connectivity Jim Fairlie yesterday said:

“This Bill provides better tools to manage our deer populations in a way that benefits both the environment and rural communities and creates business opportunities. If we want healthy communities, sustainable food production and vibrant rural industries in the future, we need thriving ecosystems today. “We all know now more than ever we must act to protect and restore nature – this Bill will ensure that happens. “I want to see venison at the heart of our approach to deer management, and the provisions in this Bill will help us maximise the opportunities this can bring for rural Scotland. We will continue working closely with farmers, crofters and land managers to deliver real results on the ground.”

Background

The Scottish Biodiversity Strategy to 2045 – gov.scot sets out a nature positive vision for Scotland – one where biodiversity is regenerating and underpinning a healthy and thriving economy and society, and playing a key role in addressing climate change.