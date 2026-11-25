The UK Government yesterday delivered a major transparency milestone, announcing the formal appointment of five independent Official Historians to lead a landmark study into UK Government policy during the Troubles

Five prominent academics have been appointed following an open and transparent competition to author an Official History of UK Government policy during the Northern Ireland conflict.

The historians will be granted privileged access to state archives, including closed and redacted files, with total freedom to publish independent conclusions.

This comes as a further batch of nearly 5,000 UK Government records are digitised and published online free of charge by The National Archives.

The UK Government yesterday delivered a major transparency milestone, announcing the formal appointment of five independent Official Historians to lead a landmark study into UK Government policy during the Troubles, alongside the online publication of thousands of additional archival records.

In a first for the 110-year history of the UK Official History series, five leading historians have been appointed following an open and transparent process to conduct an independent, authoritative examination of UK Government policy during the conflict.

Backed by a £3.6 million, five-year commitment, the team will receive full, unfettered access to relevant state archives - including closed and redacted files - with independence over their research, findings, and final publications.

The appointed historians are:

Dr Stuart Aveyard: Senior Lecturer in Modern British History, Manchester Metropolitan University

Dr Edward Burke: Assistant Professor in the History of War since 1945, University College Dublin

Dr Tony Craig: Associate Professor in Modern History, University of Staffordshire

Professor Martyn Frampton: Professor of Modern History, Queen Mary University of London

Professor Samantha Newbery: Professor of Intelligence Studies, University of Warwick

Complementing the official history project, The National Archives has published a second tranche of nearly 5,000 digitised UK Government records relating to the early stages of the Troubles, security responses, the Sunningdale Agreement, and the 1974 Executive collapse. All files are already open in hard-copy at Kew; this release removes physical barriers by making them instantly accessible online. Further biannual batches are scheduled over the next four years.

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Sir Chris Bryant MP, said:

We cannot meaningfully deal with the legacy of the Troubles, nor build a stable foundation for the future, without a rigorous understanding of the past. As part of that work it is essential that we have the fullest account possible of the UK Government’s policy and decision-making during the conflict in Northern Ireland and that is why it’s so important that these historians will have unfettered archive access. As a published historian, it is really important to me that the historians we have appointed are totally independent and can carry out their work without fear or favour. Their job will not be to produce a comprehensive history of the Troubles but rather a specific official history of the UK Government’s decision-making during that period. At the same time unlocking thousands more records online will mean that students, academics, and the public at large, will have access to important information.

The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Baroness Anderson, added:

True reconciliation is built on understanding. Empowering independent historians to examine the historical record alongside wider digital access will provide crucial context to help us all reflect on the past.

Joint Chair of the Official History’s expert Advisory Panel, Professor Nic Dháibhéid said:

I am delighted that through a competitive and rigorous process we have appointed five historians of the highest calibre to carry out this important project. The expert advisory panel is looking forward to supporting them in their work, in ensuring that they have access to all relevant materials, and in sharing their findings with public and academic audiences alike.

Joint Chair of the Official History’s expert Advisory Panel, Lord Bew said:

These five historians come from very different backgrounds but all have shown an unflinching determination to reveal historical truth to be found in the archives.

Notes to Editors: