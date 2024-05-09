Landmark vote marks new milestone for Welsh devolution

Landmark proposals to make the Senedd more modern and effective were yesterday (8 May) agreed by the Welsh Parliament.

Members of the Senedd voted to pass the Senedd Cymru (Members and Elections) Bill in the week that marks 25 years of devolution in Wales.

The Bill, which forms part of Welsh Government’s Co-operation Agreement with Plaid Cymru, aims to create a modern Senedd, better able to represent people in Wales, with increased capacity to scrutinise, make laws, and hold government to account.

Following Royal Assent, the legislation will mean that from the 2026 Senedd election:

There will be 96 Members of the Senedd, who will all be elected using a proportional closed list system, with all candidates named on ballot papers.

All candidates to and Members of the Senedd will need to be resident in Wales.

Senedd elections will be held every four years (from 2026 onwards).

There are also commitments to review the changes following the 2026 election, and to consider the practical and legislative implications of job-sharing offices related to the Senedd.

Counsel General, Mick Antoniw, yesterday said:

In a month when we mark 25 years of devolution in Wales, the passing of this Bill is a significant milestone for Welsh democracy. Over the last quarter-century the Senedd’s responsibilities have grown, including law-making and tax-varying powers, but its capacity has not. Wales is the most under-represented country in the UK – the Senedd has the least Members of any devolved Parliament in the country, and our UK Parliamentary seats are being reduced. Today, Members of the Senedd have voted to correct that under-representation and strengthen our democracy. This vote will ensure our Senedd has greater capacity to scrutinise laws, spending plans, and hold the Welsh Government to account.

Sian Gwenllian, MS, Lead Designated Member for Plaid Cymru on the Co-operation Agreement yesterday said: