Landowners urged to be on the lookout for signs of the eight-toothed spruce bark beetle

Wales’s Chief Plant Health Officer is asking all landowners, foresters and farmers to be vigilant for signs of Ips typographus.

Also, known as the eight-toothed spruce bark beetle, Ips typographus is a serious pest of spruce trees in Europe which was first identified in the UK in 2018. This year for the first time, we caught a very small number of beetles in a surveillance trap in Monmouthshire. Natural Resources Wales, in conjunction with plant health service partners, undertook swift investigations and have confirmed there is no evidence of an outbreak in the area.

Recent findings in England have also shown the pest on Sitka spruce trees in the UK for the first time.

If left uncontrolled, the beetle has the potential to cause significant damage to Britain’s spruce-based forestry and timber industries.

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies yesterday said:

Please remain vigilant for signs of the eight-toothed spruce bark beetle (Ips typographus) as it is considered a serious pest to spruce trees. If you think you have spotted signs of this beetle then please submit your findings via the Tree Alert form.”

The Welsh Plant Health Surveillance Network has established traps across Wales to help us keep an eye on the health of our trees.

The network includes spore and pheromone traps to detect pests and diseases which are monitored by scientists from Forest Research. There are also GB wide surveillance networks which support the Welsh Government in monitoring the health of our forests.

More information is available on Tree Alert (forestresearch.gov.uk) and any concerns should be reported via TreeAlert. You can also submit a tree alert form if your spruce woodland is exhibiting signs of decline or stress.