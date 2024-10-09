Large techUK presence at Connected Britain 2024 with innovation and the future of connectivity on show

Taking place once again at London’s ExCel centre, this year’s Connected Britain showcased once again why it is the premier event in the calendar for all those working in the connectivity market. Discussions revolved around industry successes, future technology and regulation, what the new government means for digital connectivity and so much more.

Across the two days, attendees explored how the UK can capitalise on the opportunities that digital infrastructure and emerging technologies bring, with industry leaders showcasing how this would happen. There was a clear focus on how the UK would capitalise on the successes of rollout to achieve ubiquitous connectivity across the country.

Minister Sir Chris Bryant speaks to Connected Britain

Importantly, Connected Britain 2024 took place just months after the new government came into power, and a great deal of interest and thought went into what Labour would mean for the industry. The new Minister of State for Data Protection and Telecoms, Sir Chris Bryant MP, unveiled in his speech at the conference his priorities for the next government.

Some important comments included the role of standalone 5G, eliminating digital exclusion, exploiting the UK’s comparative advantage in space technology as well as improving connectivity access and capacity on our rail networks. On the latter point, here at techUK we have just begun a new campaign on how to ensure that digital connectivity is a top priority for Great British Railways and the new government.

Other important announcements from the Minister included the undertaking of a mobile markets review, sector reforms to the National Planning Policy Framework, and implementing the remaining telecoms provisions of the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Act.

techUK presence

Over the two days, colleagues from techUK’s Communications Infrastructure and Services programme hosted several panels across an array of topics. Providing a platform for industry experts, suppliers and policy stakeholders, our events ensured the exchange of insights and ideas on pressing challenges and opportunities including public sector transformation, sustainability, and regulatory development.

Our Head of Telecoms and Spectrum Policy, Jaynesh Patel, spoke on two panels focused on digital transformation for the public sector and connectivity across the country. Programme Managers Tales Gaspar and Josh Turpin also each hosted respective panels on regulation and sustainability.

techUK’s CEO Julian David took part in the headline CXO panel on the first morning, highlighting the role of government in ensuring that innovation is financially rewarding for those seeking to invest in the UK.

Small enterprises, big impact

Connected Britain came just days after techUK launched its latest report into digitising SMEs and helping to create further economic growth. By prioritising digital adoption for SMEs, the UK can harness its existing strengths to drive future growth, innovation, and sustainability.

techUK looks forward to working with the Government to deliver on economic growth, placing digital adoption at the heart of this.

To learn more about the report, please visit our webpage here.

Connected Britain once again proved that digital connectivity is at the heart of the UK government's economic growth and recovery. We are already looking forward to next year’s conference and our continued work to create the right environment for investment and innovation.

If you want to get involved in the work being undertaken by techUK's Communications Infrastructure and Services programme, see below for more information.