Economic and Social Research Council
|Printable version
Largest ever genomic dataset of children and their parents
High-resolution DNA sequencing creates a unique resource to explore the relationship between genetic and environmental factors in child health and development.
Credit: monkeybusinessimages, iStock, Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
For the first time, genomic data for over 37,000 children and parents collected over multiple decades from across the UK is now available to researchers worldwide.
The data release is led by:
- Wellcome Sanger Institute
- Children of the 90s (also known as ALSPAC)
- Millennium Cohort Study (MCS)
- Born in Bradford (BiB)
The data release is supported by the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) and Medical Research Council (MRC).
Birth cohorts
Previously, large DNA sequence datasets typically focused on children with rare conditions or adult population cohorts.
This new data release is the first time the focus has been on sequencing birth cohorts, which are population-based studies of people followed from birth through to adolescence or early adulthood.
Whole exome sequencing
To produce this data release, researchers at the Sanger Institute sequenced all 20,000 genes in the human genome, known as exome sequencing, in samples from:
- 8,436 children and 3,215 parents from the Children of the 90s study
- 7,667 children and 6,925 parents from the MCS
- 8,784 children and 2,875 parents from BiB
These combined data resources offer the scientific community the opportunity to make valuable insights in areas ranging from population genetics to the social sciences.
Extraordinary national asset
In the coming months, this DNA sequence data resource will be expanded to encompass all participants in these cohorts as well as additional cohorts.
The value of these data will be enhanced by harmonising the data across the different cohorts, providing a more powerful resource than could be achieved by one study in isolation.
Dr Richard Evans, Interim Head of Population Health Sciences at MRC, yesterday said:
The UK’s cohorts and longitudinal population studies are an extraordinary national asset, made possible by the participation of a diverse range of people.
The rich data and samples from these studies, when combined with whole exome sequencing, can unlock new research questions and insights into human society, development, health and aging.
MRC’s funding is part of our overall investment in understanding the drivers of disease to enable precision prevention and personalised treatments, and maximising existing infrastructure to ensure real value for money.
This work aligns perfectly with a new exciting national resource that is supported by MRC and ESRC, Population Research UK, which is all about coordinating and leveraging UK cohorts.
Committed research participants
Professor Matthew Hurles, Director of the Wellcome Sanger Institute, yesterday said:
Great science is built on collaboration and this release would not have been possible without the engagement of the families themselves, the hard work of teams managing these longitudinal studies, sustained investment in these cohorts, especially from Wellcome and the Medical Research Council, the sequencing and data analysis power of the Wellcome Sanger Institute, and the support of Population Research UK.
We aim to continue to build on this resource and provide high-quality, accessible genomic data for researchers worldwide.
This initiative further exemplifies the vast potential of bringing together the UK’s life science assets including committed research participants, researchers, governmental and charitable funding agencies, and genomic and computational capabilities.
Further information
Now available on the European Genome-phenome Archive, these high-quality genomic data can be used in combination with the existing longitudinal health and survey information provided by participating families.
The team has made the anonymised data as accessible as possible to approved researchers. This includes drafting a data note (available on Wellcome Open Research) and other materials to help support its use by those who are less familiar with large-scale sequencing data.
Read more about this project on the Wellcome Sanger Institute website.
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/largest-ever-genomic-dataset-of-children-and-their-parents/
Latest News from
Economic and Social Research Council
Innovative data use reveals children’s care system outcomes04/03/2025 09:25:00
Report linking care system data from across the UK reveals findings on early death risk, educational attainment and criminal conviction rates.
AI supporting our winter wellness27/02/2025 13:25:00
Innovative research can help people tackle barriers to staying well in winter.
New UKRI proof-of-concept funding set to bolster innovation24/01/2025 13:25:00
UKRI unveils a new £9 million proof-of-concept fund to help convert world-class research into market-leading products and services.
New UKRI proof-of-concept funding set to bolster innovation23/01/2025 10:10:00
UKRI unveils a new £9 million proof-of-concept fund to help convert world-class research into market-leading products and services.
ESRC announces its 2024 Celebrating Impact Prize winners21/11/2024 13:25:00
The work of researchers who have made an outstanding societal and economic contribution was celebrated at the ESRC Celebrating Impact Prize awards last night.
UK injects £14.5 million in land use and net zero research14/11/2024 09:05:00
Five UK research projects have each received a share of £14.5 million under phase two of the Transforming Land Use for Net Zero, Nature and People programme.
£32m for four independent social and economic research centres06/11/2024 09:25:00
This investment will go to four independent research centres funded by UKRI and ESRC to address a variety of important social and economic topics.
UKRI seeks your views in our 2024 stakeholder perception survey23/10/2024 16:05:00
In the second of our annual surveys, we are asking for feedback on what we do, how well we do it and what our stakeholders think about UKRI.