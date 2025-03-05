Largest ever genomic dataset of children and their parents

High-resolution DNA sequencing creates a unique resource to explore the relationship between genetic and environmental factors in child health and development.

Credit: monkeybusinessimages, iStock, Getty Images Plus via Getty Images

For the first time, genomic data for over 37,000 children and parents collected over multiple decades from across the UK is now available to researchers worldwide.

The data release is led by:

Wellcome Sanger Institute

Children of the 90s (also known as ALSPAC)

Millennium Cohort Study (MCS)

Born in Bradford (BiB)

The data release is supported by the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) and Medical Research Council (MRC).

Birth cohorts

Previously, large DNA sequence datasets typically focused on children with rare conditions or adult population cohorts.

This new data release is the first time the focus has been on sequencing birth cohorts, which are population-based studies of people followed from birth through to adolescence or early adulthood.

Whole exome sequencing

To produce this data release, researchers at the Sanger Institute sequenced all 20,000 genes in the human genome, known as exome sequencing, in samples from:

8,436 children and 3,215 parents from the Children of the 90s study

7,667 children and 6,925 parents from the MCS

8,784 children and 2,875 parents from BiB

These combined data resources offer the scientific community the opportunity to make valuable insights in areas ranging from population genetics to the social sciences.

Extraordinary national asset

In the coming months, this DNA sequence data resource will be expanded to encompass all participants in these cohorts as well as additional cohorts.

The value of these data will be enhanced by harmonising the data across the different cohorts, providing a more powerful resource than could be achieved by one study in isolation.

Dr Richard Evans, Interim Head of Population Health Sciences at MRC, yesterday said:

The UK’s cohorts and longitudinal population studies are an extraordinary national asset, made possible by the participation of a diverse range of people. The rich data and samples from these studies, when combined with whole exome sequencing, can unlock new research questions and insights into human society, development, health and aging. MRC’s funding is part of our overall investment in understanding the drivers of disease to enable precision prevention and personalised treatments, and maximising existing infrastructure to ensure real value for money. This work aligns perfectly with a new exciting national resource that is supported by MRC and ESRC, Population Research UK, which is all about coordinating and leveraging UK cohorts.

Committed research participants

Professor Matthew Hurles, Director of the Wellcome Sanger Institute, yesterday said:

Great science is built on collaboration and this release would not have been possible without the engagement of the families themselves, the hard work of teams managing these longitudinal studies, sustained investment in these cohorts, especially from Wellcome and the Medical Research Council, the sequencing and data analysis power of the Wellcome Sanger Institute, and the support of Population Research UK. We aim to continue to build on this resource and provide high-quality, accessible genomic data for researchers worldwide. This initiative further exemplifies the vast potential of bringing together the UK’s life science assets including committed research participants, researchers, governmental and charitable funding agencies, and genomic and computational capabilities.

Further information

Now available on the European Genome-phenome Archive, these high-quality genomic data can be used in combination with the existing longitudinal health and survey information provided by participating families.

The team has made the anonymised data as accessible as possible to approved researchers. This includes drafting a data note (available on Wellcome Open Research) and other materials to help support its use by those who are less familiar with large-scale sequencing data.

Read more about this project on the Wellcome Sanger Institute website.