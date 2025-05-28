Largest ever UK defence AI trial conducted across land, sea and air

Sailors and air crews are set to benefit from new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities following the UK's largest ever multi-domain AI trial, bringing together land, sea and air equipment.

The trial provides valuable data to develop and validate AI algorithms. It strengthens the UK’s position as a leader in defence innovation, supporting the government’s Plan for Change.

For the Royal Navy, AI technologies developed through these trials will enhance maritime surveillance, improve threat detection in complex sea environments, while enabling faster decision-making during naval operations.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) will benefit from advanced target recognition systems that can process information from multiple airborne sensors simultaneously, reducing pilot cognitive load and enabling more effective air operations in challenging conditions.

Building on previous trials – known as WINTERMUTE - this third iteration involved around 200 scientists from the Defence Science Technology Laboratory (Dstl), military personnel from the Royal Navy and RAF, industry representatives and international partners collaborating at Portland Harbour to develop critical AI systems for automatic target detection and recognition.

Over a five-day period, visual infrared and band radar data was recorded from Royal Navy vessels, ground vehicles, and both manned and unmanned aircraft, operating in mission-based scenarios. The groundbreaking trial follows the Prime Minister’s historic commitment to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, recognising the critical importance of military readiness in an era of heightened global uncertainty.

Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, Rt Hon Maria Eagle MP recently said:

We can all see how AI has the potential to impact our lives and enhance our war fighting ability, and UK defence is embracing this leap forward in technology to better support our personnel on the frontline. Significant trials like this, working with international and industry partners, demonstrate the rapid progress we’re making to utilise new technology for keeping Britain secure at home and strong abroad.

The programme included crucial participation from the United States and Australia, reinforcing the UK’s commitment to international defence partnerships, which helps drive long-term national growth and support the government’s Plan for Change.

Dr Paul Hollinshead, Dstl’s Chief Executive, recently said:

This innovative trial represents a significant advancement in how we develop and test defence technologies. By bringing together multiple domains and partners, we’re not just collecting data – we’re creating the foundation for mission success and operational advantage that will protect our forces for decades to come. The use of these AI systems is designed to support, not replace, human decision-making in defence operations. The technology aims to reduce cognitive burden on military personnel by filtering information and providing clearer battlefield intelligence.

By curating high-quality data from multiple domains, Dstl is creating the foundation for future AI systems that will provide UK forces with operational advantage in complex environments.