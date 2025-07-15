Largest fund of its kind to support vulnerable kids & families

The world's largest fund of its kind will support vulnerable children and families across the country.

Chancellor launches new £500m Fund to break down barriers to opportunity for up to 200,000 vulnerable children and young people and deliver Plan for Change.

World’s largest fund of its kind will boost pupil achievement and could fund programmes to reduce reoffending or provide specialist workers for children struggling with exclusion, mental health or crime.

Better Futures Fund will run for ten years, with plans to raise another £500 million from local government, social investors, and philanthropists on top of government’s funding

The launch was backed by groups including Save the Children UK, The King’s Trust and Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government.

Struggling and vulnerable families and children are to be given a better start in life after a new government fund was yesterday (Monday 14 July) announced, which will provide them with the support and funding needed to access a better education, a safe home, and the caring supportive environment they need to flourish.

The Better Futures Fund will support up to 200,000 children and their families over the next ten years by bringing together government, local communities, charities, social enterprises, investors, and philanthropists to work together to give children a brighter future.

It could fund providing support in schools to improve attendance, behaviour and overall achievement of pupils, intervening to free children from a life of crime, and offering employment support to secure their futures.

The fund, which is the largest of its kind in the world, will be launched by the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves at a visit to a school yesterday in Wigan, hosted by the charity AllChild. It could fund providing support in schools to improve attendance and behaviour, intervening to free children from a life of crime, and offering employment support to secure their futures.

By investing in early support to tackle challenges like school absence, addiction and re-offending, the fund will help give children the stability and opportunity they need to thrive – delivering on a key part of the Prime Minister’s Plan for Change to give every child the best start in life.

It came ahead of the government hosting the first Civil Society Summit this week, where the government will set out a comprehensive plan on how this government will partner with experts from outside the traditional corridors of power to create solutions that work for real people – all through the principles of fairness, collaboration and trust.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves yesterday said:

I got into politics to help children facing the toughest challenges. This fund will give hundreds of thousands of children, young people and their families a better chance. For too long, these children have been overlooked. Our Plan for Change will break down barriers to opportunity and give them the best start in life.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy yesterday said:

This groundbreaking Better Futures Fund represents a major step in partnering with the impact economy, which has long played an important role in strengthening communities and driving inclusive growth. As part of the Plan for Change, we’re bringing together government, local authorities, charities, social enterprises and philanthropists to create a powerful alliance that will transform the lives of vulnerable children and young people. We owe them the best start in life. Together we will break down barriers to opportunity, ensuring those who need support most aren’t left behind and have the chance to reach their potential.

Social Outcomes Partnerships have already been used with success across the UK, with over 180 commissioners using the model across the country. The Greater Manchester Better Outcomes Partnership (GMBOP), for example, works with young adults in the Greater Manchester area who are at risk of homelessness.

AllChild’s projects have already halved persistent school absences, and 80% of children have improved emotional wellbeing. Other programmes like the Skill Mill offer paid work experience and qualifications, reducing reconviction rates from 63% typically to 8% and three quarters of those in the programme progress to further employment, education or training.

This fund is a big step in the government’s work with the impact economy - unlocking extra resources from philanthropy, social investors and businesses to tackle urgent social challenges. Yesterday’s announcement came as the government’s Child Poverty Strategy is to be published in autumn to ensure it delivers fully funded measures that tackle the structural and root causes of child poverty across the UK.

The launch was backed by groups including Save the Children UK, The King’s Trust and Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government.

Yesterday’s announcement was informed by consultation with the Social Impact Investment Advisory Group and other representatives from civil society, purpose-driven business, and local government. Over the coming months Government will build on this and develop a strategic approach to working with the impact economy, who have long played an important role across the UK economy in unlocking innovation, driving inclusive growth and strengthening community resilience.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones yesterday said:

Partnering with impact capital to tackle child poverty was a personal priority for me coming into government - which is why I set up the Social Impact Investment Advisory Group to advise on the development of this brilliant fund, which we’ve been delighted to support as a government. I’d like to thank Dame Elizabeth Corley for chairing the group and all the members for their hard work.

Louisa Mitchell MBE, Chief Executive Officer, AllChild yesterday said:

I warmly welcome the government’s Better Futures Fund as a pivotal step toward transforming how we support children and families across the country. It’s vital that children engage with the right support and opportunities, at the right time, in the right way. Holistic support that is rooted in each child’s local community, builds on their strengths, and places trust and relationships at the heart of delivery. I hope this fund will be a catalyst for a new way of working - one which prioritises prevention, shared accountability for locally identified outcomes, and genuine cross-sector partnerships. This is how we can ensure every child no matter where they live has the support and opportunities they need to flourish.

Richard Rigby, Head of UK Government Affairs, The King’s Trust yesterday said:

At The King’s Trust, we know that timely support can change the course of a young person’s life. Potential is everywhere but opportunity is not. The Better Futures Fund is an investment in the potential of young people who are too often left behind. We welcome this commitment to early intervention and collaboration with organisations like ours to tackle inequalities and help young people build brighter, more secure futures. By getting behind young people, we can all help to make the UK a healthier, wealthier, more positive and cohesive place.”

Further details on the fund will be set out in due course. It will be delivered by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.