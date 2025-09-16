Largest social science festival shows research’s impact on lives

The Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) Festival of Social Science returns for its 23rd year, offering hundreds of free events across the UK.

Credit: Laurence Dutton, E+ via Getty Images

From artificial intelligence transforming workplaces to climate protests reshaping politics, social scientists are uncovering the forces that define modern Britain. Now everyone in the UK can discover these insights first-hand.

Forty-one universities and research organisations will open their doors from 18 October to 8 November to reveal how social science research influences everything from government policy to workplace culture.

The future of work under the microscope

This year’s festival puts particular focus on our rapidly changing working lives.

As artificial intelligence reshapes entire industries and remote work becomes the norm, social scientists are exploring what these transformations mean for workers, families and communities.

Stian Westlake, ESRC Executive Chair, said:

The ESRC Festival of Social Science showcases how the research we fund helps bring about positive change across society, the economy, and individual lives. With hundreds of free events across the UK and online, we hope you enjoy exploring the vital work of the UK’s world-class social scientists.

Understanding our changing world

The festival will tackle the big questions facing society today. How technology can be used for good or cause harm? What drives economic inequality? How can employers support wellbeing in the workplace?

These aren’t abstract academic puzzles.

They’re the challenges that affect us all, whether we’re parents worried about our children’s futures, workers navigating career changes, or citizens trying to make sense of a complex world.

Events will be available online and in person, designed for everyone from curious teenagers to lifelong learners.

Festivalgoers can get creative, entertain the kids, watch a performance or learn about the latest research on a topic they’re passionate about.

Amplifies the voice of citizens

The festival demonstrates how social science: