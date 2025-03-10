UK Health Security Agency
|Printable version
Lassa fever contact tracing underway
UKHSA is tracing contacts of a person who travelled to England with Lassa fever and has since returned to Nigeria, with overall public risk remaining very low.
The UK Health Security Agency has been informed under the International Health Regulations that an individual travelled to England from Nigeria while they were unwell with Lassa fever at the end of February. The individual returned to Nigeria where they were diagnosed.
We are now working to identify people who were in contact with the affected individual while they were in the country.
Lassa fever does not spread easily between people and the overall risk to the public is very low. If you have not been contacted by UKHSA then you are very unlikely to have had any exposure to Lassa fever and do not need to take action.
Lassa fever causes acute infections which can range from very mild symptoms through to a severe viral haemorrhagic fever. People usually become infected with Lassa virus through exposure to food or household items contaminated with urine or faeces of infected rats – present in some West African countries where the disease is endemic. The virus can also be spread between people through contact with infectious bodily fluids.
Dr Meera Chand, Deputy Director at the UK Health Security Agency, said:
Our Health Protection Teams are working at pace to get in touch with people who were in contact with this individual while they were in England, to ensure they seek appropriate medical care and testing should they develop any symptoms. The infection does not spread easily between people, and the overall risk to the UK population is very low.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/lassa-fever-contact-tracing-underway
Latest News from
UK Health Security Agency
Better alerts to make air quality part of everyday conversation06/03/2025 16:17:00
Expert-led review published to boost public awareness about air quality.
A third of birthing women vaccinated in the first month of RSV offer31/01/2025 11:25:00
Over a third of women giving birth got the new RSV vaccine in September, protecting newborns from severe illness.
UKHSA launches new metagenomic surveillance for health security31/01/2025 10:25:00
The UK launches mSCAPE, a world-first metagenomics initiative by UKHSA to enhance health security through rapid pathogen detection and surveillance.
Young people urged to catch-up on missed HPV vaccines24/01/2025 11:05:00
UKHSA publishes the latest human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine coverage statistics in England
UKHSA issues Cold Weather Alert as low temperatures forecast09/01/2025 16:20:00
Amber Cold-Health Alerts are in place for all regions of England starting midday 2 January.
Christmas saw anticipated rise in flu, latest UKHSA data shows06/01/2025 09:10:00
Public urged to prevent further ‘new year spread’ by following good hygiene and taking up 'final chance’ vaccines where still available
Flu and COVID-19 surveillance report published03/01/2025 16:20:00
Weekly national influenza and COVID-19 report, COVID-19 activity, seasonal flu and other seasonal respiratory illnesses.
UKHSA issues Cold Weather Alert as low temperatures forecast02/01/2025 12:20:00
Amber Cold-Health Alerts are in place for all regions of England starting midday 02 January