Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
Last call! Penalised for having the wrong ticket? Tell us about it
Our survey, which asks passengers to share their experiences of receiving a train fare penalty or having been prosecuted, closes on 31 January.
The rail industry loses around £250m annually in revenue from people travelling with no ticket or the wrong ticket. Some of this is deliberate, but in other cases it’s unintentional.
But how train operators approach revenue protection differs, and so the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), the rail regulator, is carrying out an independent review and will consider the impact of these different approaches, including how people are penalised or prosecuted.
ORR wants passengers who have either ‘had a ticket’ or no ticket to fill in a short survey of their experiences. This will inform ORR’s review of train company behaviours and whether any changes are needed.
To take part in the survey, click here
Stephanie Tobyn, director of ORR’s consumer team, yesterday said:
“We’re calling for train passengers who have been penalised or prosecuted to tell us about their experience in a short online survey. This will put passenger experience at the heart of our review and contribute to the impact of our recommendations.”
Notes to Editors
- Call for evidence: Review of train operators’ revenue protection practices.
- The regulator’s ‘call for evidence’ will look at passengers’ experiences as part of its wider review of train operators’ behaviour when penalising passengers, as well as analysing ticketing terms and conditions and retailing information.
- Letter to ORR from the Secretary of State
- Review of train operators’ revenue protection practices: terms of reference
- On 13 November 2024, the Secretary of State for Transport asked ORR to carry out an independent review of train operators’ revenue protection practices. ORR is looking into two main areas: operators’ and retailers’ consumer practices, such as how they are communicating ticket conditions; and operators’ revenue protection enforcement and broader consumer practices in this area, including the use of prosecutions. The review follows widely-publicised reports, particularly on social media, where passengers were prosecuted for seemingly minor offences, such as misunderstanding ticket conditions. A number of those examples on social media were of passengers with 16-25 railcards.]
Related links
Call for evidence: Review of train operators’ revenue protection policies
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/last-call-penalised-having-wrong-ticket-tell-us-about-it
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
Rail Regulator orders HS1 Ltd to further lower charges for train operators06/01/2025 13:20:00
The Office of Rail and Road announced today that it is directing HS1 Ltd to lower its charges for passenger and freight train operating companies to use the high speed rail line from London to the Channel Tunnel, from April 2025.
Rail regulator calls for better information on board rail replacement bus services entering disrupted festive period19/12/2024 13:05:00
The Office of Rail and Road believes good progress has been made over the past year in the quality of information provided about planned rail replacement bus services, but concerns remain with the passenger experience during the actual journey.
Have you experience of a train fare penalty or prosecution? The rail regulator wants to hear from you17/12/2024 15:15:15
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) is asking passengers to complete a short questionnaire to share their experiences of being penalised for travelling by train, either for travelling without a ticket at all or without a valid ticket.
Regulator accepts Northern’s new plan to improve passenger assistance09/12/2024 11:10:00
Following ORR calling out its poor performance on reliability of its assistance to disabled passengers, train operator Northern has now provided the rail regulator with an acceptable action plan that sets out how they will improve passenger assistance.
ORR’s contribution to climate resilience on the rail and strategic road networks02/12/2024 15:25:00
Climate change presents significant risks and impacts for the bodies we regulate.
Train fare revenue rising slower than passenger journeys29/11/2024 10:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road has published its Rail Industry Finance statistics for April 2023 to March 2024.
Elizabeth line dominates Great Britain’s top 10 stations22/11/2024 09:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road has confirmed that London Liverpool Street station has retained its title as Great Britain’s most used railway station in 2023-24, gaining more than 14 million entries and exits since the previous year. Denton railway station in Greater Manchester becomes the least used station in Great Britain, at 54 entries and exits.
Regulator approves new Go-op train service between Swindon, Taunton and Weston-super-Mare18/11/2024 11:05:00
The rail regulator has given the go ahead for new train services between Swindon, Taunton and Weston-super-Mare from the end of 2025. The regulator has also set conditions on its approval to ensure the new, co-operatively owned operator has sufficient finance and rolling stock in place in good time.
Passengers cannot consistently rely on help points at stations, says rail regulator08/11/2024 10:25:00
Operators need to make improvements to their management of passenger help points at stations, says the rail regulator, after a report highlights poor reliability and monitoring of service quality, particularly for stations in England.