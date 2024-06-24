Last chance for Brits overseas to vote in general election

British citizens living abroad that have registered to vote in the UK general election are being encouraged to check they have applied for an absent vote if they are not able to vote in person.

Applications to vote by proxy in Great Britain can now be made online (Opens in new window) and the deadline to apply is 5pm on Wednesday 26 June.

Proxy voting – when someone you trust votes on your behalf – is the last remaining option for British citizens living abroad unless they have applied for a postal vote or will be in the UK on 4 July.

Any person who is registered to vote in the general election can be appointed as a proxy. They must be able to get to your polling station to vote on your behalf and show photo ID.

For the first time, British citizens living abroad are eligible to vote in the general election regardless of how long they have been living outside the UK.

Since 16 January 2024, when the 15-year rule was abolished, more than 170,000 British citizens living overseas have registered to vote.

Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Guidance, said

“If you live abroad and plan to vote in the UK general election, you have just a few days left to apply for a proxy vote.

“Applications to vote by post have now closed, so the only way for overseas voters who have not already made plans is to ask someone they trust to be their proxy and vote on their behalf.

“We know that there are eligible voters all around the world, so we are calling on anyone with friends and family abroad to help spread the word.”

