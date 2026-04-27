Last chance to get free voter ID

Voters without ID have just one day left to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate to use at the upcoming May local elections in England.

To vote at a polling station, voters must present an accepted form of photo ID. A Voter Authority Certificate is a free form of ID available to anyone who does not have another accepted form of ID or prefers not to use it.

Other accepted forms of ID include a passport, driver's licence, older person’s or disabled person’s bus pass.

The Electoral Commission is calling on anyone who needs ID to apply for free before the deadline of 5pm tomorrow (Opens in new window).

New research from the Commission shows that 55 per cent of people were not aware that they could get a free voter ID from their local authority and only 38 per cent of people without a photo ID said they are confident about how to apply.

Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation at the Electoral Commission, said:

“At the local elections in England next month, voters will need to show photo ID at the polling station before receiving their ballot. Most voters already have an accepted form of ID, but we want to make sure people know they can apply for free voter ID if they need it. “The deadline to apply is fast approaching, so people should check whether they have an accepted form of ID, so they’re able to cast their vote at the election.”

Applications can be made online or by completing a paper form, available from your local council. Voters will need to provide a photo, their full name, date of birth, the address at which they are registered to vote and their National Insurance number.

Voter ID is required at the local and mayoral elections in England, but not at the Senedd and Scottish Parliament elections taking place on the same day.

The Commission has spokespeople available to discuss the voter ID requirement.

For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk.