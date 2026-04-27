Electoral Commission
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Last chance to get free voter ID
Voters without ID have just one day left to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate to use at the upcoming May local elections in England.
To vote at a polling station, voters must present an accepted form of photo ID. A Voter Authority Certificate is a free form of ID available to anyone who does not have another accepted form of ID or prefers not to use it.
Other accepted forms of ID include a passport, driver's licence, older person’s or disabled person’s bus pass.
The Electoral Commission is calling on anyone who needs ID to apply for free before the deadline of 5pm tomorrow (Opens in new window).
New research from the Commission shows that 55 per cent of people were not aware that they could get a free voter ID from their local authority and only 38 per cent of people without a photo ID said they are confident about how to apply.
Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation at the Electoral Commission, said:
“At the local elections in England next month, voters will need to show photo ID at the polling station before receiving their ballot. Most voters already have an accepted form of ID, but we want to make sure people know they can apply for free voter ID if they need it.
“The deadline to apply is fast approaching, so people should check whether they have an accepted form of ID, so they’re able to cast their vote at the election.”
Applications can be made online or by completing a paper form, available from your local council. Voters will need to provide a photo, their full name, date of birth, the address at which they are registered to vote and their National Insurance number.
Voter ID is required at the local and mayoral elections in England, but not at the Senedd and Scottish Parliament elections taking place on the same day.
The Commission has spokespeople available to discuss the voter ID requirement.
For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk.
- The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency
- The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh and Scottish Parliaments.
- People can vote in person, by post or by appointing someone they trust to vote in their place, known as a proxy vote. The deadline to apply for a proxy vote is 5pm on 28 April.
- To apply for free voter ID (Opens in new window) voters will need to provide a photo, full name, date of birth, the address at which they are registered to vote and their National Insurance number. The deadline to apply is 5pm on 28 April.
- The Commission website has more information about the voter ID requirement.
- The Commission has produced a media guide on the 2026 local elections in England.
- The research into Voter ID was carried out by Savanta on behalf of the Electoral Commission. Quantitative research was conducted in February 2026 with a representative sample of 5,763 people in those areas having elections in England in May 2026.
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/last-chance-get-free-voter-id-0
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