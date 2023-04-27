Last chance to register to vote for the 2023 local council elections in Northern Ireland

With only one day left to register to vote for the local council elections in Northern Ireland the Electoral Commission is reminding voters that they must be registered to ensure that their voice is heard on Thursday 18 May.

The deadline to register is midnight on Friday 28 April. Registration is quick and easy and can be done online at www.gov.uk/registertovote (Opens in new window).

Cahir Hughes, Head of the Electoral Commission Northern Ireland, said:

“If you want to have your say in the local council elections and you’re not already registered, it’s really important that you register before the deadline tomorrow at midnight.

It only takes five minutes, so go online and register now at www.gov.uk/registertovote. ”

An Electoral Commission spokesperson is available for interview.

For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk.