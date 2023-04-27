Electoral Commission
|Printable version
Last chance to register to vote for the 2023 local council elections in Northern Ireland
With only one day left to register to vote for the local council elections in Northern Ireland the Electoral Commission is reminding voters that they must be registered to ensure that their voice is heard on Thursday 18 May.
The deadline to register is midnight on Friday 28 April. Registration is quick and easy and can be done online at www.gov.uk/registertovote (Opens in new window).
Cahir Hughes, Head of the Electoral Commission Northern Ireland, said:
“If you want to have your say in the local council elections and you’re not already registered, it’s really important that you register before the deadline tomorrow at midnight.
It only takes five minutes, so go online and register now at www.gov.uk/registertovote. ”
An Electoral Commission spokesperson is available for interview.
For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk.
Notes to editors
- The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency
- The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Scottish and Welsh parliaments.
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/last-chance-register-vote-2023-local-council-elections-northern-ireland
Latest News from
Electoral Commission
No place for candidate intimidation or abuse ahead of May elections20/04/2023 16:10:00
With local elections in England and Northern Ireland taking place next month, the Electoral Commission is highlighting the abuse faced by election candidates and calling for a campaign free of intimidation, abuse or fear. The appeal comes after 40% of candidates at last year’s elections in England reported experiencing some kind of abuse or intimidation.
A week left to apply for a postal or proxy vote at local council elections in Northern Ireland20/04/2023 13:25:00
The Electoral Commission is reminding voters across Northern Ireland who are unable to make it to their polling station on 18 May that time is running out to apply for a postal or proxy vote.
A week left to apply for a postal or proxy vote at local council elections in Northern Ireland19/04/2023 16:15:00
The Electoral Commission is reminding voters across Northern Ireland who are unable to make it to their polling station on 18 May that time is running out to apply for a postal or proxy vote.
Young people least likely to be aware of voter ID requirement19/04/2023 10:25:00
New figures released by the Electoral Commission show that while 76% of people know they need to bring ID to vote, awareness of the change stands at 67% for those aged 18-24 years old.
Two weeks left for voters to apply for free ID12/04/2023 14:15:00
There are just two weeks left to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate, for voters that do not have another accepted form of photo ID they can use in polling stations this May. The Electoral Commission is calling on anyone that needs the free ID to apply now, before the deadline of 5pm on Tuesday 25 April.
One month left to register to vote at the May elections20/03/2023 09:20:00
On Thursday 4 May, 230 local authorities across England will be holding elections. Ahead of that, the Electoral Commission is urging voters to ensure they are registered before the 17 April deadline.
Most voters know they need ID to vote. Do you?10/03/2023 15:15:00
New figures, released by the Electoral Commission today, show a significant jump in voters’ awareness of the new voter ID requirement. Research carried out in February shows that 63% of people now know they need to bring ID to vote in a polling station, compared with 22% when the question was first asked in December 2022.
Political parties report donations of £51m in 202203/03/2023 11:05:00
Political parties registered in the UK have reported accepting over £51 million in donations and public funds during 2022, according to figures published today by the Electoral Commission.
Electoral Commission concludes three investigations into political parties17/01/2023 13:10:00
Investigations into three political parties have closed over the last month, with the Electoral Commission imposing a fine on one party. Publishing closed cases is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK.