Last episode of series two of Going Beyond podcast with Nick Karr & Neal McArdle

In the sixth episode of the series, we speak with Nick Karr, registered psychotherapist who specialises in working with individuals with a dual diagnosis, many of whom who have experienced homelessness. Nick also ran the Homeless Link Trauma Informed Care training and helped develop our Reflective Practice Course. Nick currently facilitates reflective practice groups for various organisations, including Providence Row. We are also joined by Neal McArdle, Head of Learning and Training at Providence Row Charity, who has many years’ experience working in frontline homelessness services. ​

During the episode we discuss the importance of reflective practice, not just as a stand-alone group session, but as something which is embedded within every day working life. We go through the benefits of taking a reflective approach to work and discuss practical tips for being able to reflect on our practice.