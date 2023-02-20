Homeless Link
Last episode of series two of Going Beyond podcast with Nick Karr & Neal McArdle
In the sixth episode of the series, we speak with Nick Karr, registered psychotherapist who specialises in working with individuals with a dual diagnosis, many of whom who have experienced homelessness. Nick also ran the Homeless Link Trauma Informed Care training and helped develop our Reflective Practice Course. Nick currently facilitates reflective practice groups for various organisations, including Providence Row. We are also joined by Neal McArdle, Head of Learning and Training at Providence Row Charity, who has many years’ experience working in frontline homelessness services.
During the episode we discuss the importance of reflective practice, not just as a stand-alone group session, but as something which is embedded within every day working life. We go through the benefits of taking a reflective approach to work and discuss practical tips for being able to reflect on our practice.
Latest News from
Homeless Link
You said....... we did!17/02/2023 15:20:00
Rick Henderson, CEO of Homeless Link reports back on changes we have made as a result of last year’s membership survey.
Rising costs are taking their toll. Small savings can only help for so long07/02/2023 14:05:00
Jan Sheldon, CEO of St Martins based in Norwich, writes about the impact of increased staffing costs and why they need an inflationary uplift as part of our new Keep Our Doors Open blog series.
New member: Impact Initiatives30/01/2023 14:10:00
We're delighted to welcome Impact Initiatives as a new member of Homeless Link!
Third episode of new series of Going Beyond podcast with Ben Neal30/01/2023 13:10:00
This is the first episode of the second series of Going Beyond, a podcast for people working in the homelessness sector.
New episode of going Beyond podcast with Andy Phee23/01/2023 15:25:00
In the second episode of Season 2, we speak with Andy Phee, mindfulness practitioner and teacher at Oxford University’s Mindfulness Centre. Andy also works at EASL (Enabling Assessments Service London), a community interest company and mental health team who work collaboratively with homelessness services across London in providing assessments for homeless individuals experiencing poor mental health and in helping staff teams to develop psychologically informed environments.
Energy bill discount scheme: More uncertainty and less support leaves the sector vulnerable23/01/2023 14:25:00
Since October last year, the Government has provided relief on rapidly rising energy costs for businesses including charities through the Energy Bill Relief Scheme (EBRS). This support has been vital, but earlier this month the Treasury chose to ignore our calls for further assistanceand announced it will be significantly reducing the level of support from April onwards, in a move that marks yet more uncertainty for the homelessness sector.
Homeless Link signs joint letter calling for greater energy support for charities23/01/2023 11:15:00
Homeless Link has signed a letter together with NCVO, Hospice UK, Age UK and Women's Aid Federation England, calling on the Government to introduce increased support for charities struggling to pay inflated energy bill.
Advocating to protect local homelessness budgets19/01/2023 13:10:00
Across the country, local authorities are working to finalise their budgets for 2023/24. While many will have already published their draft budgets, these are not set in stone. January and February of each year represent an intense period of negotiation, with different sections of local government all putting their case forward to avoid cuts to their funding.