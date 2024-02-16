Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Last of a group of lawyers convicted for defrauding the Legal Aid Agency
A barrister and part-time immigration tribunal judge has been found guilty of defrauding the Legal Aid Agency, along with other lawyers, by falsely claiming defence legal costs.
Rasib Ghaffar, 54, conspired to inflate legal fees and work claimed for in 2011 and 2012 together with Gazi Khan, 55, legal clerk; Azar Khan, 52, solicitor advocate; and Joseph Kyeremeh, 73, solicitor.
This prosecution follows a substantial police investigation into fraudulent claims for Defendants’ Costs Orders submitted to the Legal Aid Agency National Taxing Team on behalf of acquitted defendants in criminal proceedings in Crown Courts. Defendants who pay their own legal costs can claim some of this back from the taxpayer after they are acquitted. This is called a Defendant’s Costs Order (DCO).
In this case, defendants instructed solicitors and counsel to represent them privately in criminal proceedings and, following their acquittals, successfully applied to the courts for DCOs. These orders enabled their instructed solicitors to claim payments of their own costs and disbursements (which included counsel’s agreed fees) from central government funds.
The evidence in this case focussed on four claims, arising from the legal costs of four defendants who were acquitted. These defendants were then able to apply for the legal costs of their defence to be paid by the taxpayer. These four claims totalled £1,856,584, of which £469,477 (25%) was paid out.
Gazi Khan, the leader in this criminal operation worked as a clerk to Shadid Rashid, providing legal costs services to several solicitor firms. He has now been convicted of fraud offences relating to fraudulent defence cost orders.
Azar Khan was the principal partner in City Law Solicitors Ltd and according to evidence gathered by the prosecution, the firm started work on the case resulting in the claims on 1 July 2011, about 10 weeks before it concluded, yet claimed to have carried out over 500 hours work, costing over £162,000. The firm’s claim also falsely backdated the work it had said it had done to include a long period when it was not instructed to represent any defendant, resulting in a payment of £93,000 from the taxpayer.
Joseph Kyeremeh was a principal partner in the same law firm. His legal work resulted in a claimed relating to 650 hours work, at a value of over £176,000, with £60,000 coming from public funds.
The defendant in this trial, Ghaffar, was responsible for a fee note in his name for £184,000, relating to over 350 hours of work – yet the evidence shows he had only been instructed seven days before the conclusion of the case.
Malcolm McHaffie of the CPS recently said:
“These convicted defendants defrauded the Legal Aid Agency for their own purposes. They fraudulently took advantage of a statutory scheme which was designed to help acquitted defendants with their genuinely incurred legal costs.
“The Metropolitan Police and the CPS worked closely together to bring these corrupt legal professionals to justice and are now facing the consequences of their wrongdoing.
“The CPS will now commence confiscation proceedings in order to reclaim the defendants’ proceeds derived from the fraud.”
The CPS is committed to continue to work alongside law enforcement and investigatory authorities to bring fraudsters who target the public sector to justice.
Notes to Editors
- Malcolm McHaffie, Deputy Crown Prosecutor for the CPS Serious Economic, Organised Crime and International Directorate
- Rasib Ghaffar, (DOB: 09/10/1969) was convicted of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation
- Gazi Khan (DOB: 07/07/1968) was convicted of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation
- Azar Khan, (DOB: 06/12/1971) was convicted of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation
- Joseph Kyeremeh (DOB: 24/12/1950) was convicted of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/last-group-lawyers-convicted-defrauding-legal-aid-agency
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Former council employee jailed after roofing work fraud16/02/2024 16:05:00
A ex-council worker and a roofing firm worker have been jailed for fraud and bribery after they conspired to defraud New Forest District Council.
Company fined £450,000 and director and site manager sentenced following death of labourer15/02/2024 16:10:00
A company has been fined £450,000 and the firm’s director has received a suspended prison sentence after a labourer was crushed to death at a construction site.
Man pleads guilty to Heysel disaster taunts and racist abuse at Liverpool derby15/02/2024 12:20:00
A man has pleaded guilty to taunting Liverpool fans about the Heysel Stadium disaster and shouting racist abuse at a derby match against Everton in October 2023.
Criminals who laundered fraudulently-obtained life savings in £12 million shares scam sentenced12/02/2024 16:20:00
Three men who laundered funds fraudulently obtained from 350 people who were tricked into investing more than £12 million in non-existent or worthless shares were recently (09 February 2024) sentenced.
Man who commented online "Britain needs 650 Thomas Mairs" sentenced for posting extremist content09/02/2024 16:15:00
A far-right extremist who posted offensive content on social media and glorified the murderer of Jo Cox MP has been jailed for two years and eight months.
Illegal sexual behaviour online including sharing and threatening to share intimate images and cyberflashing targeted in new CPS guidance01/02/2024 13:20:00
Lawyers will consider charging anyone caught sharing deepfakes, downblousing images or cyberflashing as new guidance is launched to help counter predatory online behaviours.
More to do to tackle rape misconceptions and lack of understanding of consent, CPS survey finds26/01/2024 13:20:00
More still needs to be done to tackle common false beliefs about rape and understanding of consent, especially among young people, according to the largest survey of its kind in five years.
Man sentenced for killing of three people and attempted murder of three others in Nottingham25/01/2024 16:35:00
An engineering graduate suffering from paranoid schizophrenia has been sentenced to a hospital order with restrictions (Thursday 25 January 2024) for the unlawful killings of three people and attempts to kill three others in June 2023.