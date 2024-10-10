Chatham House
Lasting Israel–Palestine peace will not be possible without a new policy to neutralize the Iranian threat
EXPERT COMMENT
Eliminating Hamas and Hezbollah leaders will not on their own bring peace. Tehran’s malign influence must be countered.
Some people may have thought the Gaza war was all about Palestine. The dramatic events of the last two weeks suggest it was always really about Iran.
For two decades there has been a new Middle East struggling to emerge, with Gulf States in the driving seat. They want a stable and prosperous if authoritarian political order that encompasses old Arab nation states such as Egypt, Jordan and Morocco, their own tribally-based modern welfare states – and both Iran and Israel.
They see this as the essential condition for economic transformation and stability. But this order does not yet exist and cannot be born out of conflict. Both the Gulf States and Israel see Iran as the major obstacle. That reality must shape any new regional peace effort.
