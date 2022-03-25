National Archives
Latest archive accreditation awards
The UK Archive Service Accreditation Committee is pleased to announce that the following archive services have been awarded accredited status for the first time following the latest panel meeting:
- Commonwealth War Graves Commission Archive
- Institute of Advanced Legal Studies Archives
All accredited archive services must apply again for accreditation six years after their initial award to retain their accredited status. At the same accreditation panel meeting, the following archive services were awarded accreditation for the second time:
- Cheshire Archives and Local Studies
- National Library of Wales
- Oxfordshire History Centre
- Sheffield City Archives
- The National Archives
By attaining accreditation, archive services demonstrate that they meet the UK standard for collections management and access to collections, showing resilience and the ability to manage changing circumstances successfully.
This has been vital to granting awards during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has presented exceptional challenges to archive services across the UK.
Archive Service Accreditation is supported by a partnership of the Archives and Records Association (ARA), Archives and Records Council Wales (ARCW), National Records of Scotland (NRS), Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI), Scottish Council on Archives (SCA), The National Archives, and the Welsh Government through its Museums, Archives and Libraries Wales division.
The recent panel comprised committee members from PRONI, NRS and recruited professionals from across the archive sector to ensure the independent and impartial assessment of The National Archives and the National Library of Wales.
View the full list of accredited archive services
Find out more about Archive Service Accreditation and the COVID-19 pandemic
