Latest CBI monthly services sector survey and growth indicator

Weakness In Services And Distribution Leads Fall In Private Sector Activity – CBI Growth Indicator.

Activity across the private sector fell in the three months to July (weighted balance of -6%, from 0% in June), according to the CBI’s latest growth indicator. This was largely driven by weakness across the non-financial services and distribution sectors.

Business volumes in the services sector fell (-8% from +4%), reflecting a particularly sharp decline in consumer services (-34%). Distribution sales continued to fall at a similarly modest pace to the previous month (-6% from -7%), while manufacturing output stabilised (+3%), following five rolling quarters of decline.

Looking ahead to the next three months, private sector activity is expected to remain flat (-3%). While it’s anticipated that manufacturing will return to growth (+9%), activity across both services (-5%) and distribution (-9%) is expected to contract slightly again.

Sharp Decline In Consumer Services Drives Fall In Service Sector Volumes – CBI Service Sector Survey

Business volumes in the service sector fell moderately in the three months to July, after a brief period of growth in June. Within this, business & professional services firms saw volumes stall, while consumer services volumes declined rapidly. Hiring activity was similarly mixed between sub-sectors in the three months to July, with employment increasing in business & professional services and falling in consumer services.

Services activity is expected to remain relatively poor in the next three months. Total services volumes are set to fall at a broadly similar pace, reflecting a slower (but still significant) decline in consumer services, and continuing stagnation in business & professional services.

Key survey figures for this month include:

Business & professional services: Volume of business -2%; Numbers employed +7%.

Consumer services: Volume of business -34%; Numbers employed -8%.

Looking ahead to the next three months:

Business & professional services: Volume of business -2%; Numbers employed +17%; average selling prices +13%.

Consumer services: Volume of business -19%; Numbers employed -4%; average selling prices +32%.

Alpesh Paleja, CBI Lead Economist, said: