WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Latest CBI monthly services sector survey and growth indicator
Weakness In Services And Distribution Leads Fall In Private Sector Activity – CBI Growth Indicator.
Activity across the private sector fell in the three months to July (weighted balance of -6%, from 0% in June), according to the CBI’s latest growth indicator. This was largely driven by weakness across the non-financial services and distribution sectors.
Business volumes in the services sector fell (-8% from +4%), reflecting a particularly sharp decline in consumer services (-34%). Distribution sales continued to fall at a similarly modest pace to the previous month (-6% from -7%), while manufacturing output stabilised (+3%), following five rolling quarters of decline.
Looking ahead to the next three months, private sector activity is expected to remain flat (-3%). While it’s anticipated that manufacturing will return to growth (+9%), activity across both services (-5%) and distribution (-9%) is expected to contract slightly again.
Sharp Decline In Consumer Services Drives Fall In Service Sector Volumes – CBI Service Sector Survey
Business volumes in the service sector fell moderately in the three months to July, after a brief period of growth in June. Within this, business & professional services firms saw volumes stall, while consumer services volumes declined rapidly. Hiring activity was similarly mixed between sub-sectors in the three months to July, with employment increasing in business & professional services and falling in consumer services.
Services activity is expected to remain relatively poor in the next three months. Total services volumes are set to fall at a broadly similar pace, reflecting a slower (but still significant) decline in consumer services, and continuing stagnation in business & professional services.
Key survey figures for this month include:
- Business & professional services: Volume of business -2%; Numbers employed +7%.
- Consumer services: Volume of business -34%; Numbers employed -8%.
Looking ahead to the next three months:
- Business & professional services: Volume of business -2%; Numbers employed +17%; average selling prices +13%.
- Consumer services: Volume of business -19%; Numbers employed -4%; average selling prices +32%.
Alpesh Paleja, CBI Lead Economist, said:
"While UK growth has been resilient so far, our latest surveys underscore just how fragile its foundations are. Demand conditions remain uncertain, particularly in consumer services, amid headwinds from labour shortages and rising interest rates.
“While we expect a more meaningful pick-up in growth in the months ahead, the economy still faces long-standing challenges. Against a tight fiscal backdrop, delivering sustainable growth remains imperative for businesses and policymakers alike. As a first step, we need to focus on low-cost improvements to the tax and regulatory environment so that businesses can invest and decarbonise with confidence.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI comments on latest UK Government Energy Announcements31/07/2023 16:05:00
CBI has commented on latest UK Government Energy Announcements.
‘Crucial to delivering care’: LGA responds to £600m social care workforce funding31/07/2023 09:20:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, responded to a government announcement of £600 million over the next two years to boost the capacity of the social care workforce and funding for the social care sector
Retail sector shows continuing signs of weakness - CBI Distributive Trends Survey28/07/2023 13:15:00
Retail sales volumes fell in the year to July at the fastest pace since April 2022, in the latest sign that trading conditions in the sector remain challenging.
NHS Confederation responds to the latest GP appointments and GP workforce statistics28/07/2023 11:05:00
Ruth Rankine responds to the the latest GP appointments and GP workforce statistics.
Unicef - 1 in 2 children in Europe and Central Asia are exposed to high heatwave frequency, double the global average28/07/2023 10:05:00
Around half of children in Europe and Central Asia – or 92 million – are exposed to high heatwave frequency, according to an analysis of the latest available data from 50 countries published by UNICEF in a new policy brief. This is double the global average of 1 in 4 children exposed to high heatwave frequency.
NHS Confederation responds to NHS England's winter plan28/07/2023 09:05:00
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, responds to NHS England's winter plan
CBI responds to latest IMF global outlook report27/07/2023 14:05:00
CBI recently (25 July 2023) responded to latest IMF global outlook report.
LGA responds to Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman annual review26/07/2023 16:25:00
Responding to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman annual review, which found that council compliance with recommendations following a complaint was 99.3 per cent, Cllr Abi Brown, Chairman of the LGA’s Improvement and Innovation Board, said: “Councils continue to deliver the crucial services that communities rely on, while also managing the ongoing situation with the cost of living and the challenges it brings to their areas.
Manufacturers sentiment edges up, but investment expected to be flat26/07/2023 10:25:00
Manufacturers’ Sentiment Edges Up, But Investment Expected to be Flat in The Year Ahead Amid Rising Finance Costs – CBI Industrial Trends Survey.
“Gruelling” work intensity a growing problem in “burnt out Britain”, new TUC report shows25/07/2023 12:15:00
“Gruelling” work intensity is a growing problem in “burnt out Britain”, with workers reporting that they are working harder and longer now compared to previous years, the TUC yesterday (insert day) warned.