Latest data on listeriosis

There were 179 cases of listeriosis reported in England and Wales in 2024, according to new data published yesterday by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Listeriosis is caused by Listeria bacteria and is usually contracted by eating contaminated raw, chilled, or ready-to-eat foods. Most people with listeriosis won’t have any symptoms or will have mild gastroenteritis. However, the infection can cause severe illnesses in the elderly, immunocompromised or those with underlying chronic conditions. Infection during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage or stillbirth, or severe infections in newborn babies.

The 179 cases reported in 2024 are comparable to the previous year’s figures (177 cases in 2023), and to levels seen in the years preceding the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest data show that while listeriosis can affect people of all ages, it poses a significantly greater risk to vulnerable groups, with the highest numbers seen in people aged 80 and over. Of the 28 deaths reported among 142 non-pregnancy cases, 12 were aged 80 years and over. Among pregnancy-associated infections, which accounted for approximately one-fifth of all cases, 43.7% resulted in stillbirth or miscarriage where outcomes were known.

In England, London had the highest levels of listeriosis (0.39 cases per 100,000 population), whilst the East of England had the lowest (0.23 cases per 100,000 population).

Vanessa Wong, UKHSA Consultant in gastrointestinal infections, said:

Listeriosis is a rare infection and most people only experience mild symptoms of gastroenteritis that usually pass within a few days without the need for treatment. However, severe listeriosis is more likely to affect the elderly, very young babies, pregnant women and those with a weakened immune system. The best way to prevent listeriosis is to practise good food hygiene and avoid high-risk foods if you are in a vulnerable group. Foods that carry a greater risk of Listeria include: soft cheeses, pâté, smoked fish, chilled sliced meats and other chilled ready-to-eat products.

Those at higher risk from severe Listeria infection include:

elderly people (risk increases with age)

those with malignancies or undergoing immunosuppressive or cytotoxic treatments

pregnant women and their unborn or newborn infants

organ transplant recipients

people with chronic kidney and liver diseases

those with uncontrolled diabetes, HIV, alcohol dependency or iron overload

In most people, listeriosis has no symptoms or only causes mild symptoms for a few days, such as:

high temperature

aches and pains

chills

feeling or being sick

diarrhoea

If you’re pregnant, you may also have a stomach ache or notice your baby moving less than usual.

For advice on avoiding listeriosis during pregnancy or if you are in a high-risk group, please visit the NHS website at Listeriosis - NHS

In 2024, UKHSA investigated 7 listeriosis outbreaks across England and Wales, linked to various food products including smoked fish, chocolate and strawberry mousse, garlic sausage and pre-packed sandwiches.