Latest data shows measles cases remain high

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is today urging parents to prioritise vaccine catch-up appointments during the summer break, with latest data showing continued high levels of measles cases amid fears of a further surge once the new school term begins.

Measles activity has increased since April 2025 and the UKHSA is continuing to oversee the public health risk assessment and working with local partners on the response.

The latest monthly update on measles cases in England published today shows that an additional 145 measles cases have been reported since the last publication on July 3. Cases continue to predominantly be in children under the age of 10 years with London and parts of the North West driving the increase most.

The latest measles epidemiology report on the UKHSA Data Dashboard today reports:

since 1 January, there have been 674 laboratory confirmed measles cases reported in England, an increase of 145 cases since the last report on 3 July 2025

48% (322/674) of these cases have been in London, 16% (111 out of 674) in the North West, and 10% (65/674) in the East of England

There has also been a global increase in measles cases, including Europe, over the last year. UKHSA is concerned that holiday travel and international visits to see family this summer could lead to rising measles cases in England when the new school term begins.

Dr Vanessa Saliba, UKHSA Consultant Epidemiologist, said:

The summer months offer parents an important opportunity to ensure their children’s vaccinations are up to date, giving them the best possible protection when the new school term begins. It is never too late to catch up. Do not put it off and regret it later. Measles spreads very easily and can be a nasty disease, leading to complications like ear and chest infections and inflammation of the brain with some children tragically ending up in hospital and suffering life-long consequences. Two doses of the MMR vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your family from measles. Babies under the age of 1 and some people who have weakened immune systems cannot have the vaccine and are at risk of more serious complications if they get measles. They rely on the rest of us getting the vaccine to protect them.

Dr Amanda Doyle, National Director for Primary Care and Community Services at NHS England, said:

Vaccination is the best protection against measles, which is highly contagious and can cause serious health problems. The MMR vaccine is provided free by the NHS and I would urge all parents to check their child’s vaccination records before the new school year or summer travel, particularly as Europe is reporting the highest number of measles cases in 25 years. While the NHS delivered tens of thousands of additional MMR vaccinations last year, too many eligible children remain unvaccinated, and we are working with local authorities and the UK Health Security Agency to reach more youngsters, with enhanced vaccination offers in areas with higher cases, including vaccination buses and community catch-up sessions.

The first MMR vaccine is offered to infants when they turn one year old and the second dose to pre-school children when they are around 3 years and 4 months old.

Around 99% of those who have 2 doses will be protected against measles and rubella. Although mumps protection is slightly lower, cases in vaccinated people are much less severe.

Anyone, whatever age, who has not had 2 doses can contact their GP surgery to book an appointment.

