Latest from CBI on P&O situation
Latest from CBI on P&O situation.
Tony Danker, CBI Director-General said:
“The more we find out about how P&O Ferries have handled this situation, the more it appears that proper process has not been followed. What is not in doubt is that the workers who have been fired have been treated abysmally. Our thoughts are with those people who have lost their jobs so suddenly.
“Economic conditions are tough out there and sometimes firms need to make unpopular decisions about jobs and pay, but there is a right way and a wrong way to go about it. Employers must consult before making redundancies on this scale. That the consultation will be difficult or disruptive doesn’t justify not trying.
“You can’t legislate for those companies who choose to wilfully ignore or break the rules. The Government will rightly be considering enforcing the law and workers may choose to challenge the fairness of their dismissals at employment tribunal.”
