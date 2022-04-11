CBI has commented on the latest GDP figures.

Alpesh Paleja, CBI Lead Economist, said:

“Following the bounce at the start of the year, it’s no surprise that economic growth slowed in February. Near-term challenges to the outlook have ramped up since, with a growing cost-of-living crunch set to weigh on growth.

"Businesses are also grappling with headwinds from the Ukraine conflict, which is exacerbating cost pressures and supply chain disruption.

“It’s clear that growth impetus remains underwhelming. While the Government took some steps to sustain confidence in our economy in the Spring Statement, they don’t do enough to tackle the current challenges facing firms.

“The only enduring response to these is a relentless campaign for economic growth and productivity, through measures such as capital allowances, R&D reforms and a revised apprenticeship levy.”