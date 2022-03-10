Latest Guidance on Renewable Energy Technologies, Certified Bodies, Schemes, Best Practice and Legislation

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is launching a new, free expert guide for green energy installation businesses through its Business Companion platform.

The green energy sector is due for an enormous boom, with the UK Government committing to a net zero carbon UK by 2050. To support this aim, the government wants to see 240,000 'green jobs' created and announced £3.9bn of funding for heat decarbonisation and energy efficiency measures under the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme to support this goal. The new guide has been designed with the goal in mind and to help support businesses raise the quality of their work, which ultimately improves outcomes for consumers.

The guide, produced by trading standards experts in partnership with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, covers a series of essential topics for green energy installers. It provides an overview of the different technologies available for installation, details about microgeneration accreditation schemes, and how to attain a consumer code certificate. The guide includes an overview of the existing consumer protection legislation covering the sector and practical advice from traders operating in the green energy sector on what to avoid.

It is truly an essential guide for both established businesses and new entrants into the sector, providing crucial advice created by experts and endorsed by the UK Government.

Adrian Simpson, Independent Consultant and former CTSI Lead Officer for Renewable Energy and Home Improvements, said: "The road to Net Zero is not a fad, it’s here to stay and will form an important part of our lives until 2050 and beyond. A carbon-free future requires competent, reliable and highly skilled tradespeople. It’s been a privilege to put this guide together, which we hope will attract a new generation of reputable installers.”

Access the new guidance here

