NHS Wales
|Printable version
Latest Health Risk Assessment Results: Withyhedge Landfill
Public Health Wales has undertaken a further health risk assessment of air quality data collected at the Spittal School monitoring station, covering the period between 27th August and 30th September 2024. During this time, there were occasions when hydrogen sulphide concentrations in the air were above the WHO odour annoyance (5ppb / 7ug/m3) level.
In addition, we have reviewed air quality monitoring undertaken by Geotechnology at other sites in the community between 9th August and 4th September 2024 and monitoring undertaken by Natural Resources Wales (also in the community) between 13th June and 4th September. These monitoring data have recorded one occasion when hydrogen sulphide concentrations in the air were above the WHO odour annoyance (5ppb / 7ug/m3) level.
Whilst these data are generally reassuring, we do know that, even at low concentrations, bad smells can lead to headaches, nausea, dizziness, watery eyes, stuffy nose, irritated throat, cough or wheeze, sleep problems and stress. This can happen even when the substances that cause the smell are not directly harmful to health. These are common reactions, and these effects should usually pass once the odour has gone. The long-term (lifetime) health risk remains low.
Closing windows and doors when smells occur, or when the wind is blowing from the landfill towards your home, can help to stop smells coming inside. Remember not to block windows or vents completely. This is because they provide air to vent cookers or heaters and can help to control damp.
Once an outdoor smell has passed, opening windows and doors will help get rid of any smells that remain.
Multi agency partners review and check monitoring data together. Public Health Wales then use it to inform a health risk assessment before sharing our conclusions with the public. The health risk assessment will continue to be reviewed and updated as more monitoring data is made available to us.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/latest-health-risk-assessment-results-withyhedge-landfill/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Public Health Outcomes Framework reporting tool updated with latest data03/10/2024 11:05:00
Public Health Wales has refreshed the indicators in the Public Health Outcomes Framework reporting tool.
Warning for those who are clinically at risk, to understand the dangers of flu and get their vaccines ahead of winter.02/10/2024 11:15:00
Flu can be life threatening for people with certain health conditions.
Evidence mixed on effectiveness of smoking cessation interventions for groups with some mental health issues30/09/2024 09:15:00
A rapid review of the existing literature looking at the effectiveness of smoking cessation measures that were specifically targeted at people living with depression and/or anxiety, has shown a mixed picture.
Cancer incidence recovering toward pre-pandemic levels27/09/2024 09:15:00
Cancer incidence in Wales is showing signs of recovery to pre-pandemic levels of detection, with notable improvements in the detection rates for bowel and female breast cancers between 2020 and 2021.
New Primary Care Clusters Dashboard provides rich data for users26/09/2024 09:15:00
Public Health Wales yesterday published a new Primary Care Clusters Dashboard, which includes a range of indicators about the 64 primary care clusters in Wales, to help them to plan and inform their priorities and address any inequalities within their clusters.
Over 10 percent of deaths in Wales due to smoking24/09/2024 13:15:00
New analysis from Public Health Wales shows that were an average of 3,845 deaths in Wales in 2022 were due to smoking in Wales every year between 2020 and 2022: more than one in ten of all deaths amongst those over 35.
Vaccinations: A must-have on every student's to-do list24/09/2024 09:15:00
As the start of the new academic year rapidly approaches, Public Health Wales strongly encourages both new and returning university students to ensure they are up to date with all their childhood vaccinations.
Annual Report and Agenda for the Annual General Meeting on Thursday 26 September 202418/09/2024 12:10:00
Public Health Wales is both the public health organisation in Wales and an NHS Trust.
Latest Health Risk Assessment Results: Withyhedge16/09/2024 09:20:00
Public Health Wales has undertaken a further health risk assessment of air quality data collected at the Spittal School monitoring station, covering the period between 1st July 2024 and 26th August 2024. No exceedances of the WHO odour annoyance (5ppb / 7ug/m3) level have been recorded.