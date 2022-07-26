Latest IT hardware aggregation saves customers 21% of spend

Customers achieved an average of 21% savings against estimated market values by taking part in our latest IT hardware aggregation.

The requirement

5 customers including a charity, a fire and rescue service, a local council, an NHS organisation and a central government department took part in our most recent IT hardware aggregation.

They needed a wide range of IT hardware including:

laptops and desktops

mice and keyboards

monitors

asset tagging services

image loading services

The solution

Based upon approximate volumes for the IT hardware items the customers needed, we were able to identify the minimum indicative savings and ceiling prices. These were the minimum savings that the customers taking part could expect.

The customers then confirmed how many items they wanted to buy, along with any extra services they needed. They did this by signing a call-off order form and letter of intent. Once the volumes were confirmed we ran the aggregation to source the supplier who offered the best quality and price. Each customer then entered into a standalone contract.

The aggregation was run through lot 2 of the Technology Products and Associated Services framework.

The results

We helped 5 customers save more than £900,000 in this aggregation. This was an average saving of 21%, with one customer achieving a 31% saving.

Add power to your procurement with CCS

By bringing together customers with similar needs, our aggregations help you harness bulk buying power to unlock greater savings. We run these aggregations regularly, to ensure as many customers as possible are able to achieve similar savings.

Taking part in an aggregation means many of the usual further competition procurement steps are handled by us, saving you precious time and resources. We draft all documentation, build the specification and run the procurement.

This is a fully managed service, provided and funded by us. It is a tried and tested approach that has achieved significant savings for the public sector.

Our next IT hardware aggregation is now open for expressions of interest. You have until mid September 2022 to submit your requirements, with a formal contract award set to take place in October 2022.

If you would like to take part, please complete our online form quoting ‘IT Hardware Aggregation’ in the comment box and a member of our team will be in touch.

Learn more about our Technology Products and Associated Services framework.

To find out more about aggregation with CCS, visit our web page.