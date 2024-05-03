Friday 03 May 2024 @ 09:15
UK Health Security Agency
Latest measles statistics published

Regular measles statistics updates issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The latest weekly laboratory-confirmed measles cases in England, as reported by UKHSA, are published: Measles epidemiology 2023 and 2024 - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/uk-health-security-agency

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/latest-measles-statistics-published

