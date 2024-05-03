UK Health Security Agency
Latest measles statistics published
Regular measles statistics updates issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
The latest weekly laboratory-confirmed measles cases in England, as reported by UKHSA, are published: Measles epidemiology 2023 and 2024 - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/latest-measles-statistics-published
