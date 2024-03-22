Latest measles statistics published

Regular measles statistics updates issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Latest update

The latest number of laboratory confirmed measles cases in England have been published in an updated epidemiological overview by UKHSA.

Since the last update a week ago, a further 59 laboratory confirmed measles cases have been confirmed in England, bringing the total number of cases confirmed since 1 October 2023 to 789.

Although the outbreak in the West Midlands initially drove the increase in cases, activity there is now on a downward trend. In recent weeks, small clusters of cases have emerged in other regions such as London and the North West.

In the 4 weeks since 19 February 2024, there have been 158 laboratory confirmed measles cases. The West Midlands accounted for the majority of these (41%, 64 of 158), 27% (43 of 158) of cases have been in London, 10% (15 of 158) in the East Midlands, 7% in the North West (11 of 158) and 6% (9 of 158) in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Since 1 October in England there have been 789 laboratory confirmed measles cases, 17 cases were reported in October, 42 in November, 157 in December 2023, 264 in January, 222 in February and 87 so far in March 2024. 59% (462 of 789) of these cases have been in the West Midlands, 19% (146 of 789) in London and 7% (54 of 789) in the East Midlands. The remaining cases were reported in other regions of England.

The majority (497 of 789, 63%) of these cases were in children under the age of 10 and 30% (234 of 789) in young people and adults over the age of 15 years.

The data published in this epidemiological overview covers the period between 1 October 2023 and 18 March 2024 and is currently provisional, with the number of cases for the most recent months likely to adjust as more suspected cases undergo confirmatory testing and data cleansing.

Dr Vanessa Saliba, UKHSA Consultant Epidemiologist, said:

While the measles outbreak in the West Midlands is now on a downward trend, we have in recent weeks seen small clusters emerging in other regions and so we cannot be complacent. It only takes one case to get into a community with low vaccination rates for measles to spread rapidly, especially in schools and nurseries. We know that hundreds of thousands of children around the country, particularly in some inner-city areas are still not fully vaccinated and are at risk of serious illness or life-long complications but measles is completely preventable with vaccination.

Our childhood vaccinations campaign is reminding parents of the importance of ensuring their children are vaccinated on time. Parents should check their child’s Red Book now to ensure that children have had their MMR and other routine vaccines. If you’re unsure get in touch with your GP practice and if needed they will bring your child up to date. Respond as soon as possible if the NHS is in touch to catch up.

Epidemiological updates will continue to be published every Thursday. Data included in this report are provisional and subject to change as more suspected cases undergo confirmatory testing and some locally tested cases are discarded after obtaining further epidemiological information or undergoing confirmatory testing at the reference laboratory.